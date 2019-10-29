MTNL 1 Gbps broadband plan launched: Check price and other details

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has unveiled a new 1 Gbps broadband plan. This one comes with a starting price of Rs 2,990 with a monthly FUP limit of 3TB (3000GB). There is also a Rs 4,990 1 Gbps MTNL broadband plan with a monthly FUP limit of 6TB (6000GB). However, to new customers, it is offering 4TB (4000GB) and 8TB (8000GB) monthly data respectively.

The new Broadband plans also ship with unlimited voice calling to any mobile or landline number in India. This offer will only be for the first six months, as per a report. It is important to note that the new 1 Gbps broadband plans from MTNL are only available in Delhi. MTNL offers its broadband services in Mumbai and New Delhi. The company is yet to introduce the two 1 Gbps broadband plans in Mumbai.

Besides, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) doesn’t offer any 1 Gbps broadband plan yet. Reliance JioFiber also offers 1 Gbps broadband plans to its customers. The premium broadband plan from the company costs Rs 8,499. This one ships with 5TB of FUP limit. Airtel Xstream also offers a 1 Gbps broadband plan, which is priced at Rs 3,999 and ships with 3.3TB FUP limit, Telecom Talk reports.

Separately, the Union Cabinet just recently approved the revival plan of BSNL and MTNL. While there is still some time left for the merger to come into effect, BSNL has already announced new prepaid plans. The new plans give free voice call benefits to MTNL users in Delhi and Mumbai, where BSNL doesn’t have its operations. Currently, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) operates in about 20 circles.

BSNL’s three popular prepaid plans, including Rs 429, Rs 485 and Rs 666, now offer free voice call benefits. But the telecom operator is limiting the voice call benefits to 250 minutes per day. With the Rs 429 plan, you get free call voice calling benefits on all networks now including MTNL. This prepaid plan also comes with 1GB daily data with a validity period of 81 days. The second BSNL prepaid plan can be purchased for Rs 485. It ships with free calls and 1.5GB daily data with a validity period of 90 days. Lastly, the Rs 666 BSNL plan will give you free voice calls and 1.5GB daily data benefits. Once you purchase this prepaid plan, it will expire after 122 days.