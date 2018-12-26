Christmas Offer: Buy an MTNL prepaid connection and get free data for 60 days

Telecom operators have been frequently introducing new prepaid plans and revising their existing plans to keep up with the competition. While this battle has mostly been between Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, state run telcos MTNL and BSNL don’t want to stay behind. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has introduced a new “Christmas Offer” for new prepaid customers.

MTNL had tweeted about this offer on its social channel. The offer is applicable in Mumbai and Delhi telecom circles where MTNL is present. Customers getting a new Trump prepaid connection between December 25 2018 and January 31 2019, will be eligible to get unlimited free data for a period of 60 days.

MTNL is not putting a cap on this data, which means users can download virtually unlimited data during this period. Now, while the data is completely free, there is one thing users need to note. Unlike Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea, MTNL does not offer 4G services.

So, the unlimited data you get will be restricted to 2G/3G speeds. There is another catch here, as MTNL notes on its website, with 2G you get minimum download speed of 20Kbps, whereas for 3G, the minimum speed is about 256Kbps, which is lower compared to the competition.

Secondly, MTNL is also not bundling any free calls or SMS, so you will need to do a separate recharge for that. Once the 60 days period ends, you will be charged as per basic data consumption rates, which is 3 paise per 10kb. This means, you will be charged Rs 3 per MB for data download. But then, MTNL has plans priced at Rs 171 with 1.5GB daily data, and going up to Rs 421 with 3GB daily data, and validity of up to 84 days.