During these tense times when coronavirus has everyone confined in their homes, MTNL is offering relief. The state run internet service provider is all set to offer double data to all its broadband consumers in the Delhi and Mumbai circles. This is to ensure that the lockdown is successful and people don’t feel the need to run to office for internet needs. The extra internet would also work as an incentive for the people to stay at home more.

MTNL will offer free installations in copper based connections, but users will have to pay for the router. The double data would work for all the plans as mentioned in the website. BSNL on its part has rolled out a new plan. The ‘Work@Home’ broadband plan will let users have 5GB daily data at 10Mbps. Further, it will be available free of cost. BSNL’s new plan will be applicable across all networks in India, including the Andaman and Nicobar region.

However, there is a catch. Unlike MTNL, BSNL is only offering this to users with a landline connection will be able to avail the plan. The plan details are as follows. Users will get a daily data benefit of 5GB. The speeds during this will be 10Mbps. However, once the 5GB limit is crossed, users will still have access at limited speeds. This limited speed is 1Mbps.

The move by BSNL and MTNL will hopefully encourage more people to work from home. This could help spread the contagious virus. The lesser people step out, the lesser is the chance of widespread infection in India.

Coronavirus in India

The Coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19 has so far rattled over 110 countries across the world. The WHO declared pandemic has resulted in over 2,50,600 cases so far and over 10,250 deaths globally. In India, the virus has so far claimed 5 lives and has a total of 195 confirmed cases. 52 of the total cases in India are from Maharashtra, which remains the worst-hit state. The state recently locked down cities including Mumbai and Pune to avoid further spread of the virus.