comscore MTNL offering double data on broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle
  • Home
  • News
  • MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle
News

MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle

News

MTNL is all set to offer double data to all its broadband consumers in the Delhi and Mumbai circles.

  • Updated: March 23, 2020 8:37 PM IST
MTNL

During these tense times when coronavirus has everyone confined in their homes, MTNL is offering relief. The state run internet service provider is all set to offer double data to all its broadband consumers in the Delhi and Mumbai circles. This is to ensure that the lockdown is successful and people don’t feel the need to run to office for internet needs. The extra internet would also work as an incentive for the people to stay at home more.

Related Stories


MTNL will offer free installations in copper based connections, but users will have to pay for the router. The double data would work for all the plans as mentioned in the website. BSNL on its part has rolled out a new plan. The ‘Work@Home’ broadband plan will let users have 5GB daily data at 10Mbps. Further, it will be available free of cost. BSNL’s new plan will be applicable across all networks in India, including the Andaman and Nicobar region.

However, there is a catch. Unlike MTNL, BSNL is only offering this to users with a landline connection will be able to avail the plan. The plan details are as follows. Users will get a daily data benefit of 5GB. The speeds during this will be 10Mbps. However, once the 5GB limit is crossed, users will still have access at limited speeds. This limited speed is 1Mbps.

BSNL provides free 5GB daily data under 'Work@Home' broadband plan for landline users

Also Read

BSNL provides free 5GB daily data under 'Work@Home' broadband plan for landline users

The move by BSNL and MTNL will hopefully encourage more people to work from home. This could help spread the contagious virus. The lesser people step out, the lesser is the chance of widespread infection in India.

Coronavirus in India

The Coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19 has so far rattled over 110 countries across the world. The WHO declared pandemic has resulted in over 2,50,600 cases so far and over 10,250 deaths globally. In India, the virus has so far claimed 5 lives and has a total of 195 confirmed cases. 52 of the total cases in India are from Maharashtra, which remains the worst-hit state. The state recently locked down cities including Mumbai and Pune to avoid further spread of the virus.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 23, 2020 8:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 23, 2020 8:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 or not
News
Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 or not
MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle

News

MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle

GOG is offering 27 games for free and discounts on many

Gaming

GOG is offering 27 games for free and discounts on many

Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR

News

Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR

Realme 3 and 3i get VoWiFi support, 3 Pro gets March security patch

News

Realme 3 and 3i get VoWiFi support, 3 Pro gets March security patch

Most Popular

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Mi Dual Driver Earphones Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 or not

MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle

Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR

Realme 3 and 3i get VoWiFi support, 3 Pro gets March security patch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s launched globally; to go on sale on April 7

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle

News

MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle
BSNL 'Work@Home' plan offers 5GB daily data free

News

BSNL 'Work@Home' plan offers 5GB daily data free
Best broadband Plans when you work from home during Coronavirus Outbreak

Top Products

Best broadband Plans when you work from home during Coronavirus Outbreak
BSNL PV-365 prepaid recharge voucher with 365 days validity launched

Telecom

BSNL PV-365 prepaid recharge voucher with 365 days validity launched
Airtel beats Jio, Vodafone Idea in download speeds

Telecom

Airtel beats Jio, Vodafone Idea in download speeds

हिंदी समाचार

Jio ने लोगों को दिया खास ऑफर, वर्क फ्रॉम होम करने के लिए दे रही फ्री ब्रॉडबैंड

Redmi K30 Pro के साथ लॉन्च होगी Redmi TV, मिलेगा खास डिजाइन

Samsung Galaxy S9 स्मार्टफोन फ्लिपकार्ट पर 19,999 रुपये में उपलब्ध, जानें ऑफर

Amazon की सेल में इस फोन पर मिल रहा 43 हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट

BSNL और Jio के बाद अब इस कंपनी ने पेश किया खास ऑफर, मिलेगा दोगुना डेटा

News

Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 or not
News
Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 or not
MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle

News

MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle
Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR

News

Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR
Realme 3 and 3i get VoWiFi support, 3 Pro gets March security patch

News

Realme 3 and 3i get VoWiFi support, 3 Pro gets March security patch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s launched globally; to go on sale on April 7

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s launched globally; to go on sale on April 7