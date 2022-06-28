comscore Mukesh Ambani resigns, son Akash Ambani is Reliance Jio's new chairman
  • Home
  • News
  • Mukesh Ambani Resigns Son Akash Ambani Is Reliance Jios New Chairman
News

Mukesh Ambani resigns, son Akash Ambani is Reliance Jio's new chairman

News

Mukesh Ambani has announced his resignation from the position of chairman, as well as the board of Reliance Jio. Replacing him is elder son Akash Ambani, who has been at the helm of several projects a

ambani

Mukesh Ambani is no longer the chairman of Reliance Jio.

Mukesh Ambani has announced his resignation from the position of chairman, as well as the board of Reliance Jio. Replacing him is elder son Akash Ambani, who has been at the helm of several projects at Reliance Jio. In a stock exchange filing, Reliance Jio Infocomm said that the company board approved the appointment of Akash Ambani as the new chairman of the company while his father – Asia’s richest man – Mukesh Ambani will step down. Also Read - Vodafone Idea opts defers payment of Rs 8,837 crore AGR dues, gets option to pay interest via equity

Also Read - JioPhone tariffs hike by 20 percent as introductory offer ends

Also Read - Jio, BP to setup EV charging, battery swapping stations across 12 cities in India
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 28, 2022 5:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

TCL launches Mini LED TV and QLED TV series in India
Smart TVs
TCL launches Mini LED TV and QLED TV series in India
HTC Desire 22 Pro arrives as the Metaverse Phone

Mobiles

HTC Desire 22 Pro arrives as the Metaverse Phone

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Top 5 affordable automatic cars in India under Rs 8 lakh

Photo Gallery

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Top 5 affordable automatic cars in India under Rs 8 lakh

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best deals on Galaxy S20 FE 5G, iPhone 13 and more

Photo Gallery

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best deals on Galaxy S20 FE 5G, iPhone 13 and more

WhatsApp is working on a ban appeal feature for iOS and Android users

Apps

WhatsApp is working on a ban appeal feature for iOS and Android users

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mukesh Ambani resigns, son Akash Ambani is Reliance Jio's new chairman

HTC Desire 22 Pro arrives as the Metaverse Phone

Robinhood acquisition reports not true, says FTX

Indian govt extends deadline for new rules governing VPN service providers

TCL launches Mini LED TV and QLED TV series in India

Crypto scams running rampant! FOMO could make you a victim of these scams

Emergency Contacts on Samsung mobile

Use WhatsApp to track menstrual cycle

how to view others Last Seen Feature on Instagram

Hyundai Venue 2022 Tech Inside

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with and 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with and 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup
How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

Features

How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video
How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, To know More Watch the Video

Features

How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, To know More Watch the Video
Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video

News

Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999