Mukesh Ambani resigns, son Akash Ambani is Reliance Jio's new chairman

Mukesh Ambani has announced his resignation from the position of chairman, as well as the board of Reliance Jio. Replacing him is elder son Akash Ambani, who has been at the helm of several projects at Reliance Jio. In a stock exchange filing, Reliance Jio Infocomm said that the company board approved the appointment of Akash Ambani as the new chairman of the company while his father – Asia’s richest man – Mukesh Ambani will step down. Also Read - Vodafone Idea opts defers payment of Rs 8,837 crore AGR dues, gets option to pay interest via equity