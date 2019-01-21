comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Mukesh Ambani supports data localization, urges PM Narendra Modi to take necessary steps
News

Mukesh Ambani supports data localization, urges PM Narendra Modi to take necessary steps

News

Mukesh Ambani said India's data must be owned and controlled by Indian people.

  • Published: January 21, 2019 3:29 PM IST
mukesh-ambani-reliance-jio

Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in the country and chairman of Reliance Industries, has emerged as the newest supporter of data localization. Speaking at the 9th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Mukesh Ambani urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to end increasing “data colonization”, and added that Indians should own and control their data. “Data is the new oil (in the new world order). And data is the new wealth. India’s data must be controlled and owned by Indian people – and not by corporates, especially global corporations,” he said.

Ambani also drew parallels to Gandhi’s movement against political colonization while paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in the year of his 150th birth anniversary. He urged everyone that they should collectively launch a new movement against data colonization. “For India to succeed in this data-driven revolution, we will have to migrate the control and ownership of Indian data back to India – in other words, Indian wealth back to every Indian,” he said. Mukesh Ambani is backing government’s data localization plan for the second time within a month.

Mastercard says will start deleting data of Indian cardholders from global servers; warns of impact

Also Read

Mastercard says will start deleting data of Indian cardholders from global servers; warns of impact

The government has ordered companies doing business in India to store all customer data locally. In April 2018, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered companies to store the “entire data relating to permanent systems operated by them… in a system only in India” and the rule is seen as a way to ensure “unfettered supervisory access” for “better monitoring”. The government is also considering a draft data security law that will require data centres for all companies to be physically located in the country.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition First Look

The policy is expected to come alongside changes to e-commerce policy that will also require the storage of customer data locally. This draft data privacy bill recommends restrictions on the transfer and storage of information by global tech firms like Facebook and Google. Ambani also detailed his plans to introduce a new e-commerce platform to challenge Flipkart and Amazon in the country.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2019 3:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
BSNL debuts Rs 899 prepaid plan
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG partners with Intel to bring Highlight Clip Challenge
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A8s FE with gradient color scheme launching next month
thumb-img
News
Samsung announces Exynos 7 Series 7904 SoC in India

Most Popular

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

After Vodafone and Reliance Jio, Airtel debuts yearly prepaid plan

Xiaomi Redmi 6 MIUI 10.2.2.0 stable update starts rolling out

Vivo NEX Dual Display DeMarcus Cousins Edition teased

Vivo Apex 2019 render leaked again with edge-to-edge screen and almost non-existing bezels

Mukesh Ambani supports data localization plan

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

After Vodafone and Reliance Jio, Airtel debuts yearly prepaid plan

News

After Vodafone and Reliance Jio, Airtel debuts yearly prepaid plan
Mukesh Ambani supports data localization plan

News

Mukesh Ambani supports data localization plan
Huawei Mate 20 Pro tied with P20 Pro as the best smartphone camera: DxOMark

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro tied with P20 Pro as the best smartphone camera: DxOMark
LG V40 ThinQ vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Vivo Nex

News

LG V40 ThinQ vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Vivo Nex
Microsoft does not think that Cortana is a Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant competitor

News

Microsoft does not think that Cortana is a Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant competitor

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A8s FE ग्रेडिएंट कलर स्कीम के साथ अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च

Tata Docomo ने पेश किया 165 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, कॉल के साथ मिल रहा है डाटा बेनिफिट

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 गीकबेंच पर Exynos 9820 SoC के साथ हुआ स्पॉट, जानें फीचर्स

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 की तस्वीर ऑनलाइन हुई लीक, दिखाई दिया ड्यूल कैमरा और फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर

Vivo V11 के लिए जल्द रिलीज हो सकता है एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई, बेंचमार्किंग वेबसाइट पर हुआ स्पॉट

News

After Vodafone and Reliance Jio, Airtel debuts yearly prepaid plan
News
After Vodafone and Reliance Jio, Airtel debuts yearly prepaid plan
Xiaomi Redmi 6 MIUI 10.2.2.0 stable update starts rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6 MIUI 10.2.2.0 stable update starts rolling out
Vivo NEX Dual Display DeMarcus Cousins Edition teased

News

Vivo NEX Dual Display DeMarcus Cousins Edition teased
Vivo Apex 2019 render leaked again with edge-to-edge screen and almost non-existing bezels

News

Vivo Apex 2019 render leaked again with edge-to-edge screen and almost non-existing bezels
Mukesh Ambani supports data localization plan

News

Mukesh Ambani supports data localization plan