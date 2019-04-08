comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Mukesh Ambani's Reliance prepares to challenge Amazon in Indian e-commerce
News

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance prepares to challenge Amazon in Indian e-commerce

News

Can Reliance do to Amazon and Flipkart what it did to Airtel and Vodafone in the e-commerce segment?

  • Published: April 8, 2019 2:45 PM IST
reliance-jio-mukesh-ambani-screengrab-1

After taking on incumbent telecom operators such as Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone, Mukesh Ambani has now set his sights on e-commerce giant Amazon in India. Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest person has made a string of acquisitions and stake purchases to expand his focus on e-commerce. The acquisitions show how Ambani is reshaping his company from a petrochemical giant to a technology giant. Having established a clear lead in the telecom space in terms of data consumption, Ambani’s Reliance Group, is further pivoting towards consumers offerings, where Amazon India is competing with Walmart-backed Flipkart to take a larger share in e-commerce business.

According to Bloomberg, Reliance Group has been making mergers and acquisitions across verticals such as media and telecom, manufacturing, technology, retail and e-commerce since July 2017. The acquisitions and mergers reflect Ambani’s efforts to grab a major share of Indian e-commerce market. Morgan Stanley estimates the online shopping space will grow to be valued at $200 billion by 2028 from about $30 billion last year. By 2022, Cisco estimates to India to have 829 million smartphone users and it is expected to result in surge for online services and products.

Reliance Jio Digital Services acquires AI firm Haptik in Rs 700 crore deal

Also Read

Reliance Jio Digital Services acquires AI firm Haptik in Rs 700 crore deal

In July, Ambani told shareholders that company’s e-commerce effort will involve unlisted businesses such as Reliance Retail Ltd. and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. He said that the e-commerce business will use augmented reality, holographs and virtual reality to create an “immersive shopping experience”. He also added that consumer business will contribute as much to the conglomerate’s overall earnings as the energy business by the end of 2028.

Ambani also announced that the e-commerce platform will onboard millions of brick and mortar stores that currently dominate the Indian retail market. This alone would give Reliance a big advantage over Amazon India and Flipkart. The Reliance e-commerce platform would enable small merchants to “do everything that large enterprises and large e-commerce players are able to do,” Ambani said.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

While Reliance has not commented on the progress around this initiative, the acquisitions show that the company is building the path one step at a time. Last week, Reliance acquired Haptik, a maker of chatbots, for $101 million. It has also acquired Radisys Corp that will help expand presence in Internet of Things and 5G. Bloomberg notes that acquisitions such as Vakt Holdings and Grab a Grub will help Reliance build a digital ecosystem leveraging block chain technology and deliver food. Ambani’s Reliance Group has been acquiring smaller companies, like Apple does, that paint a larger ambition in the backdrop.

  • Published Date: April 8, 2019 2:45 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme Yo Days sale starts tomorrow: A look at the offers
Deals
Realme Yo Days sale starts tomorrow: A look at the offers
LG V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ and V30 series to get Android Pie update

News

LG V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ and V30 series to get Android Pie update

Xbox One is getting a free game bonus soon

Gaming

Xbox One is getting a free game bonus soon

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup

News

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup

Realme 3 next flash sale on April 9 at 12PM

News

Realme 3 next flash sale on April 9 at 12PM

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

LG V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ and V30 series to get Android Pie update

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup

Realme 3 next flash sale on April 9 at 12PM

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance prepares to challenge Amazon in Indian e-commerce

OnePlus 6T prices slashed ahead of imminent OnePlus 7 launch

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Yo Days sale starts tomorrow: A look at the offers

Deals

Realme Yo Days sale starts tomorrow: A look at the offers
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance prepares to challenge Amazon in Indian e-commerce

News

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance prepares to challenge Amazon in Indian e-commerce
Amazon India Fab Phones Fest from April 11: Top deals

Deals

Amazon India Fab Phones Fest from April 11: Top deals
Airtel announces Rs 248 prepaid plan for First Time Recharge subscribers: All you need to know

News

Airtel announces Rs 248 prepaid plan for First Time Recharge subscribers: All you need to know
Honor Gala Sale: Top deals to know

Deals

Honor Gala Sale: Top deals to know

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 6T की कीमत में 4,000 रुपये की हुई गिरावट, OnePlus 7 के जल्द लॉन्च होने का मिला संकेत

Dish TV ने 30 दिनों का लॉक-इन पीरियड हटाया, अब जब चाहें बदल सकते हैं प्लान

इस महीने लॉन्च हो सकता है ट्रिपल कैमरे वाला Vivo Y5 बजट स्मार्टफोन

Honor 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2: तीनों में कौन है दमदार

शाओमी भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगा 50-इंच वाला Mi TV 4A Pro, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

LG V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ and V30 series to get Android Pie update
News
LG V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ and V30 series to get Android Pie update
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup

News

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup
Realme 3 next flash sale on April 9 at 12PM

News

Realme 3 next flash sale on April 9 at 12PM
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance prepares to challenge Amazon in Indian e-commerce

News

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance prepares to challenge Amazon in Indian e-commerce
OnePlus 6T prices slashed ahead of imminent OnePlus 7 launch

News

OnePlus 6T prices slashed ahead of imminent OnePlus 7 launch