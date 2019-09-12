Mumbai man duped of Rs 96,000 while paying electricity bill online

Digital payments are on a rise in the country since the government announced demonetization in 2016. However, the rise of digital payments have come with their own risk in the form of online fraudster. In a recent incident, a 31-year-old Mumbai man has allegedly been duped of Rs 96,000. According to Andheri police, they are on the lookout for a fraudster who posted his number as the Google Pay customer care to trick people.

According to police, the complainant, who is a private firm employee, tried to pay his electricity bill using Google Pay on August 21. Apparently there was some error in the transaction. The complainant then reportedly searched for the customer care number of Google Pay mobile app. He found a number online and contacted it. “The cyber fraudster, who had updated his own number as the customer care of the digital wallet platform, posed as an official from Google Pay and told the victim that it was a common issue being faced by many users and would be resolved in minutes,” a police officer said.

The accused, according to Indian Express, then sent a collect request to the complainant and asked him to click on it. “As the complainant clicked on the link, Rs 96,000 got transferred from his account,” the official told the publication. The complainant then filed a report with Andheri police. The police have now registered a case of cheating against an unidentified person based on their preliminary investigation.

“We registered the case in the last week of August. The number used to commit the crime was registered in Rajasthan, but it’s still not clear if the accused is operating from that state or not. Our investigation is on,” another police official told the publication. The official also confirmed that they have received one complaint so far and there might be several others duped by the same accused. The incident highlights the need to be careful while making transactions online or using digital payment platforms.