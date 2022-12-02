Mumbai man wanted Netflix subscription, he ended up losing over Rs 1 lakh in fraud

A man has reportedly lost over Rs 1 lakh. A 74-year-old businessman from Mumbai’s Juhu area fell victim to cyber fraud through a scam call. In an FIR registered at the Juhu police station, the police said the man received an email saying that his Netflix subscription was put on hold for non-payment of Rs 499 — Netflix’s basic plan’s monthly cost.

The email sent on September 16, looked like it came from an official Netflix address, which made the man — who runs a business of import of plastic printing materials – fall for the fraud. The police said the man told them that the email looked strikingly similar to emails that Netflix sends to its customers on a regular basis.

“The fraudulent email also provided a link to make a payment of Rs 499. Without thinking twice, the septuagenarian clicked on the link and filled in all his credit card details. A One Time Password (OTP) was generated on his mobile phone for payment of Rs 1.22 lakh,” the police were quoted as saying in a report by The Indian Express.

The man did not pay attention to the amount he later entered the OTP for, and after the OTP authentication, the amount of Rs 1.22 lakh was debited from his bank account. He did not realise he paid that sum of money until he received an automated call from his bank asking him to verify if he had made the payment.

How to save yourself from Netflix frauds

Netflix has a recurring billing system that uses credit cards, debit cards, virtual payment cards, gift cards, digital wallets, UPI, and payments through your carrier’s tariff plan. This means it would never send you separate links for subscription payments. If you receive an email demanding you take action to avoid the cancellation of your subscription by paying for it, it is better to ignore such emails. You can also report these emails to the cyber police.