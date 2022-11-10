Elon Musk ends work from home for Twitter employees

Elon Musk has brought an immediate end to remote work at Twitter for the remaining 50 per cent of the employees, warning them that “the road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed”. Also Read - Elon Musk pulls the plug on the grey 'Official' badge within hours

In his first email sent to the employees, the new Twitter CEO said that “over the next few days, the absolute top priority is finding and suspending any verified bots/trolls/spam”. Bloomberg first reported the news. Also Read - Twitter will introduce 'Official' label for some high-profile verified accounts

Musk warned that a weaker economic environment in the US would mean difficulties for Twitter and there was “no way to sugarcoat the message” about these challenges. Also Read - Planning to Quit Twitter? Here are top 5 alternatives you can turn to

He also reportedly told employees that they should be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week. Musk, however, said that he would only approve remote work on a case-by-case basis.

In March this year, then Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told employees that wherever they feel most productive and creative is “where you will work and that includes WFH full-time forever”.

“Decisions about where you work, whether you feel safe travelling for business, and what events you attend, should be yours,” he had told the staff.

Meanwhile, several top companies, including insurer Allianz and automaker Audi, have paused ad spending on Twitter in response to the Musk takeover.

Musk told advertisers on Wednesday that he had heard their concerns.

In his online meeting with advertisers, Musk told them how paid verification via the Blue subscription service and support for a creator ecosystem could herald growth for Twitter.

— IANS