MWC 2019: Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner announced

India-based smartphone maker Centric has made its presence felt at the MWC 2019 expo by unveiling five smartphones priced between $90 (approximately Rs 6,410), and $310 (approximately Rs 22,100). The company launched the flagship smartphone, the Centric S1 with pop-up selfie snapper and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The other four smartphones include Centric L4, Centric A2, Centric G5 and Centric G3. Here’s everything you need to know about Centric S1.

Centric S1 price and availability

The flagship smartphone, Centric S1 is priced at $310 (roughly Rs 22,100) for the base model with 64Gb storage. There is also a higher storage model with 128GB storage, but the price is yet to be announced. It is set to go on sale sometime in June 2019.

Centric S1 specifications and features

As mentioned above, the highlighting feature of the Centric S1 is the pop-up selfie camera of 8-megapixel resolution. At the back, you have a dual camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel primary scanner and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Running Android Pie out-of-the-box, the smartphone flaunts a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that can deliver brightness of 700 nits. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The other variant comes 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. To keep things ticking, the smartphone is armed with a 3,080mAh battery with support for fast charging, and there is also support for wireless charging. The Centric S1 will go heads on with the Vivo NEX which is priced around Rs 36,500, and the Vivo V15 Pro which is priced at Rs 28,990, both of which come with a pop-selfie snapper.