comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • MWC 2019: HMD Global schedules an event on February 24, Nokia 9 PureView launch expected
News

MWC 2019: HMD Global schedules an event on February 24, Nokia 9 PureView launch expected

News

The Nokia 9 has long been in the rumor mill and is said to feature a Penta lens camera system with ZEISS branding.

  • Updated: January 25, 2019 5:31 PM IST
Nokia 9 PureView Beholder 805

Image credit: Evan Blass Twitter

HMD Global is expected to take wraps off a few Nokia smartphones at MWC 2019 as Juho Sarvikas, the company’s Chief Product Officer, has confirmed the company’s presence at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 event via a tweet. Nokia’s MWC 2019 keynote will kick start from February 24. The tweet doesn’t throw light on what all devices the company is planning to launch.

While it is unknown what Nokia has planned for the event, HMD Global is highly expected to uncover its Nokia 9 PureView smartphone at the MWC 2019. The company could also launch Nokia 6 (2019). The Nokia 9 has long been in the rumor mill. It is said to feature a Penta lens camera system with Zeiss branding.

Rumors are rife that the Nokia 9 PureView could pack a 5.99-inch QHD PureDisplay display along with HDR10 support. The handset could sport glass rear panel, which is likely to be a Gorilla Glass. It is said to be powered by the old Snapdragon 845 chipset aided by 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, there is a possibility that HMD Global might offer Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is likely to run on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system and support Google’s Android One program.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Hands-On

It is speculated to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone might reportedly be the first to come with PureView-branding from HMD Global. Speaking of the Nokia 6 (2019), the details regarding the specifications and price of the smartphone is scarce. However, several reports suggest that the Nokia 6 (2019) could sport a 6.2-inch display and offer Zeiss-branded two 16-megapixel cameras. It is said to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset, backed by 4GB and 6GB of RAM.

  • Published Date: January 25, 2019 5:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 25, 2019 5:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Android Oreo for Nokia 2 may reduce performance: HMD Global
thumb-img
News
MWC 2019: HMD Global schedules an event on February 24
thumb-img
News
Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker
thumb-img
News
Next-gen Apple AirPods 2 might get 'Hey Siri' command support

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Android Oreo for Nokia 2 may reduce performance: HMD Global

MWC 2019: HMD Global schedules an event on February 24

Watch the Redmi Note 7 being used as a chopping board

Apple's future iPhones and Watches might save you from deadly gas, patent reveals

Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Android Oreo for Nokia 2 may reduce performance: HMD Global

News

Android Oreo for Nokia 2 may reduce performance: HMD Global
MWC 2019: HMD Global schedules an event on February 24

News

MWC 2019: HMD Global schedules an event on February 24
LG to unveil its first 5G phone at MWC 2019

News

LG to unveil its first 5G phone at MWC 2019
Vivo APEX 2019 full-screen fingerprint sensor's accuracy and speed demoed

News

Vivo APEX 2019 full-screen fingerprint sensor's accuracy and speed demoed
Nokia 3 gets January 2019 Android Security update

News

Nokia 3 gets January 2019 Android Security update

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक इस ऐप को कर रहा है बंद, जल्द कर लें अपनी फोटो सेव

Realme C1 का नया वेरिएंट जल्द होगा लॉन्च, फ्लिपकार्ट पर टीजर हुआ पोस्ट

MWC 2019 में LG पेश करेगा 5G स्मार्टफोन, Snapdragon 855 SoC के साथ होगी 4,000mAh बैटरी

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया गैलेक्सी A9 Pro (2019) स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

वोडाफोन ने पेश किया 479 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड प्लान, 84 दिनों तक डेली मिलेगा 1.6GB डाटा

News

Android Oreo for Nokia 2 may reduce performance: HMD Global
News
Android Oreo for Nokia 2 may reduce performance: HMD Global
MWC 2019: HMD Global schedules an event on February 24

News

MWC 2019: HMD Global schedules an event on February 24
Watch the Redmi Note 7 being used as a chopping board

News

Watch the Redmi Note 7 being used as a chopping board
Apple's future iPhones and Watches might save you from deadly gas, patent reveals

News

Apple's future iPhones and Watches might save you from deadly gas, patent reveals
Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker

News

Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker