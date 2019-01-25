MWC 2019: HMD Global schedules an event on February 24, Nokia 9 PureView launch expected

HMD Global is expected to take wraps off a few Nokia smartphones at MWC 2019 as Juho Sarvikas, the company’s Chief Product Officer, has confirmed the company’s presence at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 event via a tweet. Nokia’s MWC 2019 keynote will kick start from February 24. The tweet doesn’t throw light on what all devices the company is planning to launch.

While it is unknown what Nokia has planned for the event, HMD Global is highly expected to uncover its Nokia 9 PureView smartphone at the MWC 2019. The company could also launch Nokia 6 (2019). The Nokia 9 has long been in the rumor mill. It is said to feature a Penta lens camera system with Zeiss branding.

would like you to tune into our Barcelona MWC showdown on the 24th of Feb 😎 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 25, 2019

Rumors are rife that the Nokia 9 PureView could pack a 5.99-inch QHD PureDisplay display along with HDR10 support. The handset could sport glass rear panel, which is likely to be a Gorilla Glass. It is said to be powered by the old Snapdragon 845 chipset aided by 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, there is a possibility that HMD Global might offer Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is likely to run on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system and support Google’s Android One program.

It is speculated to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone might reportedly be the first to come with PureView-branding from HMD Global. Speaking of the Nokia 6 (2019), the details regarding the specifications and price of the smartphone is scarce. However, several reports suggest that the Nokia 6 (2019) could sport a 6.2-inch display and offer Zeiss-branded two 16-megapixel cameras. It is said to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset, backed by 4GB and 6GB of RAM.