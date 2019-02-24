MWC 2019: Huawei launches all-new MateBook 13, MateBook 14 with bezel-less FullView display

Huawei has expanded its MateBook series of laptops with the launch of all-new MateBook 13 and MateBook 14. The ultra-portable 13-inch and 14-inch notebooks boasts of Huawei’s signature FullView display like the MateBook X Pro.

The 14-inch Huawei MateBook 14 comes equipped with bezel-less FullView display with screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent, while the top and side bezels measures at only 4.9mm. Similarly, the MateBook 13 also features a FullView display with 10-point multitouch option and a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent.

Both, Huawei MateBook 13 and MateBook 14 incorporates a 3:2 display, effectively increasing the viewable area by 8.4 percent from that of the more common 16:9 displays. Huawei claims that these are ergonomically better suited for productivity tasks, as it allows content to be displayed in the most complete manner.

Huawei is also using its MateBook X Pro’s data transfer feature Huawei Share 3.0. It provides seamless connection between PCs and Android smartphones in all-scenarios. The MateBook 14 features the latest high-performance NVIDIA GeForce MX 250 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM for heavy duty video editing tasks. It is also equipped with a big battery, along with intelligent power saving and cooling measures such as Shark Fin Fan 2.0, which also comes in MateBook X Pro 2019.

Additionally, the MateBook 14 supports Dolby Atmos, fast charging with 65W power adapter and fingerprint Power Button 2.0 for One Touch log-in. Coming to MateBook 13, it comes powered by up to the 8th Generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors and the NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU (TDP 25W) as well. The Shark Fin Fans 2.0 and Share 3.0 are also standard in MateBook 13 variants.

Starting at € 999, the Huawei MateBook 13 will be available in select countries and locations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and more from February 2019. On the other hand, the Huawei MateBook 14 will be sold in in as select countries and locations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and more from April 2019 onwards at a starting MSRP of € 1,199.

Disclaimer: Huawei sponsored the correspondent’s flights and hotel for the trip to Mobile World Congress, Barcelona.