MWC 2019: Huawei to launch world's first 5G foldable device, here's how to watch livestream

Huawei is likely to launch a MateBook series laptop besides Huawei Mate X 5G foldable Android smartphone.

  • Published: February 24, 2019 2:59 PM IST
Huawei Mate X (Concept image) by Letsgodigital

Huawei is all set bring its first foldable device at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona today. The Chinese electronics and communication major will be live streaming the event across Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms at 2:00PM CET (6:30PM IST).

Just one day ahead of MWC announcement, we saw the first leak of the anticipated Huawei Mate X 5G. The leaked banner image revealed the design, as well as the name. It showcased three variations of the foldable display along with the name Huawei Mate X. Additionally, it also noted “the world’s fastest foldable 5G phone.”

While it will not be the first foldable smartphone ever to launch, it’ll certainly be world’s first foldable 5G smartphone with the foldable display mechanism. Huawei has been teasing away a foldable smartphone, which will be called Mate X, from quite some time, but the details are very scarce.

Not just the Mate X 5G, Huawei is likely to bring more devices at the MWC show floor. On its official Twitter account on Saturday, the company posted teaser of a laptop to be announced at Barcelona. While there are no official details as of now, what we are expecting is that company might be announcing a high-end laptop for the popular MateBook series.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

Unfortunately, Huawei is not getting the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro to MWC 2019. These have been planned for a separate event for March 26 in Paris.

