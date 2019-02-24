MWC 2019: Huawei unveils updated MateBook X Pro with NVIDIA GeForce MX250

Apart from Mate X 5G foldable Android smartphone, Huawei has also updated its bezel-less display notebook, MateBook X Pro, at MWC 2019. The world’s first FullView touchscreen notebook, MateBook X Pro, was first announced last year at MWC. It came with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 13.9-inch 3K display in a metal unibody design.

Now this year at MWC 2019, Huawei has introduced an updated version of the Huawei MateBook X Pro. It comes with an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U and i5-8265U processor equipped with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 running on 2GB GDDR5 VRAM. The 2019 version of MateBook X Pro is claimed to deliver “a smooth experience in every scenario from graphic and video editing, to gaming and multimedia content consumption.”

The updated MateBook X Pro 2019 also houses an intelligent cooling system that dynamically switches between active and passive modes for efficient and silent cooling performance, while the two Huawei Shark Fin Fans 2.0 feature larger fins to produce a higher air output, said company during MWC announcement. The thin-and-light notebook is only 14.6mm thick and weighs 1.33kg.

The Ultra FullView display is a 13.9-inch LTPS panel supporting up to a 3K resolution (3000x2000pixels) and 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut. Additionally, it supports 10-point multi-touch and ‘finger gesture screenshots’ feature to give users a new and more intuitive way to interface with their devices.

“As an ultra-slim flagship notebook, the all-new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro epitomizes Huawei’s signature design and craftsmanship. Meanwhile, the breakthroughs in the touch-enabled Ultra FullView display, power consumption, performance and all-scenario connectivity empower consumers to stay productive anytime, anywhere. The premium aesthetics, innovative technology and intelligence are engrained in the DNA of the MateBook X Pro Series, and the latest iteration exemplifies that heritage,” said Wang Yinfeng, President of PC and Tablet Product Line, Huawei Consumer BG.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

On the outside, the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2019 features a CNC machined metallic with sandblasted finish like last year’s model. It will be available in Mystic Silver and Space Gray color options starting April 2019 in China, as well as countries and locations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and more. The new MateBook X Pro has been priced at starting € 1,599 for the i5 model and starting € 1,999 for the new i7 model.

Disclaimer: Huawei sponsored the correspondent’s flights and hotel for the trip to Mobile World Congress, Barcelona.

