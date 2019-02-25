MWC 2019: Lenovo Tab V7 with 5,180mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched

Lenovo has unveiled a new tablet-sized smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2019. Lenovo Tab V7 has been launched with a large 6.9-inch display along with 18:9 aspect ratio and an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel bears 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution. The handset offers an aged Snapdragon chipset, the latest Android operating system and a massive battery under the hood. The device is priced at €249 (approximately Rs 20,000), and will be available in a single Slate Black color option.

It is set to go on sale from April 2019. While the Lenovo Tab V7 flaunts a big 6.9-inch display, which is good for binge-watching, it may struggle with heavy-titles as it is built around the aged Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. The octa-core chipset is backed by 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card. It will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

The device is powered by a massive 5,810mAh battery and it also supports USB Type-C charging. The handset reportedly offers dual front firing speakers and Dolby Atmos. On the photography front, the newly launched device offers a single 13-megapixel rear camera along with autofocus and LED flash. For capturing selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as Face Unlock for security.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS/GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is no word on the availability of the device, but the Lenovo Tab V7 is said to make its way to Latin America as well as parts of Europe and Asia. The handset is also expected to make its way to the Indian shores soon. Besides, the company has also unveiled a series of laptops for the consumer market with a new slate of business PCs at MWC 2019.