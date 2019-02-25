comscore
  • Home
  • MWC 2019: Lenovo Tab V7 with 5,180mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched
News

MWC 2019: Lenovo Tab V7 with 5,180mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched

The device is priced at €249 (approximately Rs 20,000), and will be available in a single Slate Black color option.

  • Published: February 25, 2019 3:20 PM IST
Lenovo tab

Lenovo has unveiled a new tablet-sized smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2019. Lenovo Tab V7 has been launched with a large 6.9-inch display along with 18:9 aspect ratio and an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel bears 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution. The handset offers an aged Snapdragon chipset, the latest Android operating system and a massive battery under the hood. The device is priced at €249 (approximately Rs 20,000), and will be available in a single Slate Black color option.

It is set to go on sale from April 2019. While the Lenovo Tab V7 flaunts a big 6.9-inch display, which is good for binge-watching, it may struggle with heavy-titles as it is built around the aged Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. The octa-core chipset is backed by 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card. It will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Here is everything that we know about the upcoming smartphone

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Here is everything that we know about the upcoming smartphone

The device is powered by a massive 5,810mAh battery and it also supports USB Type-C charging. The handset reportedly offers dual front firing speakers and Dolby Atmos. On the photography front, the newly launched device offers a single 13-megapixel rear camera along with autofocus and LED flash. For capturing selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as Face Unlock for security.

Watch: Lenovo Yoga 920 Unboxing

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS/GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is no word on the availability of the device, but the Lenovo Tab V7 is said to make its way to Latin America as well as parts of Europe and Asia. The handset is also expected to make its way to the Indian shores soon. Besides, the company has also unveiled a series of laptops for the consumer market with a new slate of business PCs at MWC 2019.

  • Published Date: February 25, 2019 3:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A-series microsite goes live ahead of rumored February 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Vivo V15 Pro exchange program announced in partnership with Cashify
thumb-img
News
How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel
thumb-img
News
Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019

Editor's Pick

Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus launched at MWC 2019
News
Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus launched at MWC 2019
MWC 2019: OnePlus showcases its 5G prototype smartphone in Barcelona

News

MWC 2019: OnePlus showcases its 5G prototype smartphone in Barcelona

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 unveiled

News

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 unveiled

MWC 2019: Lenovo Tab V7 with 5,180mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched

News

MWC 2019: Lenovo Tab V7 with 5,180mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched

PUBG Mobile: 5 unusual tips to survive the new 'Zombie: Survive Till Dawn' mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: 5 unusual tips to survive the new 'Zombie: Survive Till Dawn' mode

Most Popular

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus launched at MWC 2019

MWC 2019: OnePlus showcases its 5G prototype smartphone in Barcelona

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 unveiled

MWC 2019: Lenovo Tab V7 with 5,180mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched

BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus launched at MWC 2019

News

Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus launched at MWC 2019
MWC 2019: OnePlus showcases its 5G prototype smartphone in Barcelona

News

MWC 2019: OnePlus showcases its 5G prototype smartphone in Barcelona
MWC 2019: Lenovo Tab V7 with 5,180mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched

News

MWC 2019: Lenovo Tab V7 with 5,180mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched
BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced

News

BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced
Samsung Galaxy A-series microsite goes live ahead of rumored February 28 launch

News

Samsung Galaxy A-series microsite goes live ahead of rumored February 28 launch

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy A30 और Galaxy A50, 6.4-inch इंफीनिटी-U डिस्प्ले, 4,000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुए पेश

इन 5 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 10 हजार से ज्यादा का डिस्काउंट, जल्दी करें

MWC 2019: हुवावे ने लॉन्च किए बेजल-लैस डिस्प्ले वाले लैपटॉप MateBook 13 और MateBook 14

MWC 2019: Alcatel 3 (2019), Alcatel 3L और Alcatel 1S स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च

BSNL ने 666 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में किया बदलाव, रिचार्ज से पहले जान लें ऑफर

News

Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus launched at MWC 2019
News
Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus launched at MWC 2019
MWC 2019: OnePlus showcases its 5G prototype smartphone in Barcelona

News

MWC 2019: OnePlus showcases its 5G prototype smartphone in Barcelona
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 unveiled

News

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 unveiled
MWC 2019: Lenovo Tab V7 with 5,180mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched

News

MWC 2019: Lenovo Tab V7 with 5,180mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched
BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced

News

BlackBerry Key2 special Red Edition announced