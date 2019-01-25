comscore
MWC 2019: LG to debut 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,000mAh battery

LG's first 5G phone will come with Snapdragon 855, improved vapor chamber and 4,000mAh battery.

  Published: January 25, 2019 1:42 PM IST
LG is known for using the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) tech expo to announce new smartphones. The South Korean company has confirmed through a press release that it will be unleashing its first 5G phone fueled by the Snapdragon 855 SoC will be made official at MWC 2019. It has also shared some key information on the features of the phone.

LG’s keynote will be held on February 24 at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. Without revealing the name of its upcoming 5G phone, LG claimed that its enhanced “vapor chamber” offers 2.7 times better heat dissipation than the heat pipe in the LG V40 ThinQ. The “vapor chamber” of the upcoming 5G phone can store two times more water for improved cooling of internal components. It has also confirmed that the smartphone will include 4,000mAh battery.

LG is also expected to announce the LG G8 ThinQ flagship phone at MWC 2019. There is no official confirmation on whether the forthcoming 5G phone from the company is the LG G8 ThinQ or another device. Earlier this week, LG released a 13-second video with “goodbye touch” tagline, which suggested that the forthcoming LG flagship phone would carry support gesture controls.

In August 2017, LG had launched the LG V30 flagship smartphone, and it then announced the V30S ThinQ as an improved version at MWC 2018. Since the South Korean firm is comparing the upcoming 5G phone with V40 ThinQ, it is also being speculated that the company may announce that an enhanced edition of the same V-series phone may get announced in the coming month.

In related news, LG has recently launched the V40 ThinQ in India. The smartphone is available for purchase with a price tag of Rs 49,990 exclusively through Amazon India.

