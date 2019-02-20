MWC 2019: LG announces Q60, K50 and K40 smartphones with waterdrop notch and budget specifications

LG has announced three new smartphones ahead of Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. The Korean smartphone maker has introduced the Q60, K50 and K40 smartphones as part of its budget and mid-range smartphone lineup. These devices will join the G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ, which are expected to be unveiled at company’s keynote event on February 24. LG is describing the new Q60, K50 and K40 smartphones as consumer friendly devices that are also budget friendly. “The LG Q60, LG K50 and LG K40 boast premium features, advanced technologies and stylish design, all without breaking the bank,” the company said in its press release.

LG Q60 Specifications and Price

LG Q60 is the most premium of the three devices launched ahead of MWC 2019 by the company. It features a 6.26-inch HD+ FullVision display with 19:9 aspect ratio and also sports a waterdrop cutout similar to ones seen on smartphones from brands like Oppo and Realme. It is powered by an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.0GHz but the company has not confirmed whether it is a Snapdragon make or a MediaTek. The Q60 comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage that can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.

For photography, LG has equipped the Q60 with triple rear camera setup combining a 16-megapixel main sensor with phase detect autofocus, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor that will act as a super wide-angle camera. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera that uses AI to enhance the quality. The LG Q60 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery and supports 4G LTE. It also supports DTS:X 3D Surround Sound with dedicated Google Assistant button, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and MIL-STD 810G Compliance.

LG K50 Specifications and Price

The K50 from LG also features a 6.26-inch HD+ FullVision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch. It is also powered by an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound effect, dedicated Google Assistant button and MIL-STD 810G Compliance.

LG K40 Specifications and Price

The last device is the K40, which is essentially the budget offering in this lineup. It sports a 5.7-inch HD+ FullVision display and offers an 18:9 aspect ratio. It comes with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and is powered by a 2GHz octa-core CPU. For imaging, the smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and supports 4G LTE. Like the other two models, the K40 also sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor with dedicated Google Assistant button.