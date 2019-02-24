comscore
  • Home
  • MWC 2019: HMD Global announces Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 9
News

MWC 2019: HMD Global announces Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 9

The Nokia 9 Pureview is the world's first smartphone with penta camera setup.

  • Published: February 24, 2019 9:50 PM IST
nokia 9 pureview

HMD Global has announced a total of five new Nokia phones at its pre-MWC event in Barcelona. The new phones from the company are Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and the Nokia 9 Pureview. The new devices are aimed at feature phone market, where it is already a leader, the entry-level, mid-range and premium Android smartphone segment. The highlight is definitely the Nokia 9 Pureview with penta Zeiss lens camera system but the company is extending its product portfolio as it has done in the previous two MWC keynote events.

Nokia 9 Pureview with Zeiss Camera System

The biggest attraction of the five devices is the new Nokia 9 Pureview with five Zeiss lens system on its back. The smartphone features three monochrome sensors and two color sensors. There is no word on their focal length or megapixel count but HMD Global says that these devices use a dedicated ISP chip made by Light, which is known for its unique 16 camera system on a smartphone form factor. Under the hood, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 coupled with 6GB RAM and 12GB storage. It comes with metal unibody design and runs Android 9 Pie out of the box. It is priced at $699 and will be available in March. There is no word on its India availability just yet.

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 210

These two devices are Nokia’s mid-range offerings this year. They come with improved display, more memory and offer improved performance. The Nokia 3.2 is priced at $139 while the Nokia 4.2 is priced at $169. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global introduced Nokia 1 Plus as the big sister to Nokia 1 and it brings a larger display, higher storage and improved performance. The smartphone is priced at $99. The last device is the Nokia 210, a feature phone priced at $35 that runs on Nokia S30 platform and is aimed at emerging markets.

Developing…..

  • Published Date: February 24, 2019 9:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
MWC 2019: Huawei unveils updated MateBook X Pro with NVIDIA GeForce MX250
thumb-img
Gaming
5 paid Android games that are now available for free
thumb-img
News
Critical flaw found on IRCTC website that allowed attackers to cancel any booked ticket
thumb-img
News
Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature

Editor's Pick

MWC 2019: Huawei launches all-new MateBook 13, MateBook 14 with bezel-less FullView display
News
MWC 2019: Huawei launches all-new MateBook 13, MateBook 14 with bezel-less FullView display
MWC 2019: Huawei Mate X 'world's first 5G foldable Android smartphone' launched

News

MWC 2019: Huawei Mate X 'world's first 5G foldable Android smartphone' launched

MWC 2019: HMD Global announces Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 9

News

MWC 2019: HMD Global announces Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 9

MWC 2019: Huawei unveils updated MateBook X Pro with NVIDIA GeForce MX250

News

MWC 2019: Huawei unveils updated MateBook X Pro with NVIDIA GeForce MX250

MWC 2019: Xiaomi announces Mi MIX 3 5G and Mi 9 for global market

News

MWC 2019: Xiaomi announces Mi MIX 3 5G and Mi 9 for global market

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

MWC 2019: Huawei launches all-new MateBook 13, MateBook 14 with bezel-less FullView display

MWC 2019: Huawei Mate X 'world's first 5G foldable Android smartphone' launched

MWC 2019: HMD Global announces Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 9

MWC 2019: Huawei unveils updated MateBook X Pro with NVIDIA GeForce MX250

MWC 2019: Xiaomi announces Mi MIX 3 5G and Mi 9 for global market

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Related Topics

Related Stories

MWC 2019: Huawei launches all-new MateBook 13, MateBook 14 with bezel-less FullView display

News

MWC 2019: Huawei launches all-new MateBook 13, MateBook 14 with bezel-less FullView display
MWC 2019: Huawei Mate X 'world's first 5G foldable Android smartphone' launched

News

MWC 2019: Huawei Mate X 'world's first 5G foldable Android smartphone' launched
MWC 2019: HMD Global announces Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 9

News

MWC 2019: HMD Global announces Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 9
MWC 2019: Huawei unveils updated MateBook X Pro with NVIDIA GeForce MX250

News

MWC 2019: Huawei unveils updated MateBook X Pro with NVIDIA GeForce MX250
MWC 2019: Xiaomi announces Mi MIX 3 5G and Mi 9 for global market

News

MWC 2019: Xiaomi announces Mi MIX 3 5G and Mi 9 for global market

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 3 भारत में 4 मार्च को Helio P70 और डायमंड कट डिजाइन के साथ होगा लॉन्च

सैमसंग और शाओमी को टक्कर दे रहे हैं BBK ब्रांड्स

स्टार इंडिया पर देखें क्रिकेट मैच, न्यू स्पोर्ट्स और इंग्लिश मूवी चैनल पैक किए पेश

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच पहला T-20 मैच आज, ऐसे देखें मोबाइल पर लाइव मैच

Nokia 6.1 Plus का 6GB रैम वेरिएंट बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

MWC 2019: Huawei launches all-new MateBook 13, MateBook 14 with bezel-less FullView display
News
MWC 2019: Huawei launches all-new MateBook 13, MateBook 14 with bezel-less FullView display
MWC 2019: Huawei Mate X 'world's first 5G foldable Android smartphone' launched

News

MWC 2019: Huawei Mate X 'world's first 5G foldable Android smartphone' launched
MWC 2019: HMD Global announces Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 9

News

MWC 2019: HMD Global announces Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 9
MWC 2019: Huawei unveils updated MateBook X Pro with NVIDIA GeForce MX250

News

MWC 2019: Huawei unveils updated MateBook X Pro with NVIDIA GeForce MX250
MWC 2019: Xiaomi announces Mi MIX 3 5G and Mi 9 for global market

News

MWC 2019: Xiaomi announces Mi MIX 3 5G and Mi 9 for global market