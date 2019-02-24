MWC 2019: HMD Global announces Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 9

HMD Global has announced a total of five new Nokia phones at its pre-MWC event in Barcelona. The new phones from the company are Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and the Nokia 9 Pureview. The new devices are aimed at feature phone market, where it is already a leader, the entry-level, mid-range and premium Android smartphone segment. The highlight is definitely the Nokia 9 Pureview with penta Zeiss lens camera system but the company is extending its product portfolio as it has done in the previous two MWC keynote events.

Nokia 9 Pureview with Zeiss Camera System

The biggest attraction of the five devices is the new Nokia 9 Pureview with five Zeiss lens system on its back. The smartphone features three monochrome sensors and two color sensors. There is no word on their focal length or megapixel count but HMD Global says that these devices use a dedicated ISP chip made by Light, which is known for its unique 16 camera system on a smartphone form factor. Under the hood, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 coupled with 6GB RAM and 12GB storage. It comes with metal unibody design and runs Android 9 Pie out of the box. It is priced at $699 and will be available in March. There is no word on its India availability just yet.

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 210

These two devices are Nokia’s mid-range offerings this year. They come with improved display, more memory and offer improved performance. The Nokia 3.2 is priced at $139 while the Nokia 4.2 is priced at $169. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global introduced Nokia 1 Plus as the big sister to Nokia 1 and it brings a larger display, higher storage and improved performance. The smartphone is priced at $99. The last device is the Nokia 210, a feature phone priced at $35 that runs on Nokia S30 platform and is aimed at emerging markets.

Developing…..