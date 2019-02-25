MWC 2019: OnePlus showcases its 5G prototype smartphone in Barcelona

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus has just revealed its 5G smartphone at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona. The company displayed the devices at the Qualcomm 5G demo station to showcase the 5G capabilities of the device. In addition to that, the company did its best to ensure that the design of the upcoming 5G-capable device was not revealed to the visitors. To do this, the company sealed the device in “a protective case for confidentiality”. According to the company, users can “get a taste of 5G cloud gaming” on the device with the help of the upcoming technology.

In addition to this, the company also showcased another device on the booth which shout-outs from the OnePlus community along with messages from the visitors on the booth. The company collected the shout-out messages from forum members after it launched the community page on February 22, 2019. Talking about the specifications of the device, OnePlus confirmed that these devices will come with Snapdragon 855 SoC from Qualcomm. Also with this, it is likely that the company has also added its Qualcomm X50 modem. As part of the announcement, the company also claimed the device maker is “seen as a leader in 5G connectivity”.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

As part of the announcement, the CEO and co-founder of the company, Pete Lau issued a statement adding, “5G is a game changer. It can change everything from gaming to communication, to health and beyond. More than that, it can perform several, or all, of these at the same time. One great example of how 5G will change the world is gaming. 5G’s dramatic improvement in speed, latency, and network capacity can truly fulfill the promise of cloud gaming.”

Lau went on to state, “Combined with powerful OnePlus devices, people can play advanced games anywhere they are, provided they are on a 5G connection.” Taking a look at the images of the 5G Prototype, the case comes with rounded corners which does not imply much because it is likely that the device may not come with rounded corners. As previously reported, OnePlus has confirmed that the 5G-capable device will be part of a separate lineup than the regular OnePlus devices.