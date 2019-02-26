comscore
Sony Xperia L3 with Helio P22 SoC, dual rear cameras announced at MWC 2019

The new Sony smartphone comes with mid-range specifications.

  • Published: February 26, 2019 3:04 PM IST
At MWC 2019, Sony unveiled three smartphones – the Xperia 1, the Xperia 10 and the Xperia 10 Plus. The highlight of all these smartphones is that they come with 21:9 CinemaWide displays. However, the company also announced an entry-level smartphone, the Xperia L3 that comes with 18:9 aspect ratio display. Here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone.

Sony Xperia L3 specifications and features

The Xperia L3 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, and the screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is powered a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. There is also a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 512GB.

In the photography department, there is a dual-camera setup at the back comprising of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for adding bokeh effects to your photos. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel snapper on the front featuring f/2.0 aperture.

To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 3,300mAh battery, but there is no support for fast charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, NFC and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android Oreo, and there is no word on when the Pie update will be rolled out. Sony hasn’t revealed the pricing yet, and we will have to wait until it hits the markets in a few weeks.

  • Published Date: February 26, 2019 3:04 PM IST

