MWC 2019: Xiaomi schedules an event for February 24 as Mi MIX 3 5G version expected

Smartphones with notched displays were the trendsetters of 2018, while companies like Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo and Vivo took different approaches to kill the notch. The Mi MIX 3 comes with a slider design, where the front camera is hidden under the slider, and the same goes with the Honor Magic 2 as well. At the Mi MIX 3 launch event, Xiaomi had mentioned about a 5G variant too, and looks like the smartphone will soon go official.

The Mi MIX 3 5G variant was shown off at China Mobile annual partner conference in Beijing last year. And now, Xiaomi has scheduled an event for February 24 at MWC 2019 where it is likely to launch the smartphone, Pocket-Lint reports. As of now, there is no clarity on whether the new smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 or Snapdragon 855 SoC. However, there is one thing that we know for sure. The smartphone will be using a Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 modem that will allow for 5G gigabit speeds up to 2Gbps.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3: Specifications and Features

The regular Mi MIX 3 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent, putting it among devices with the highest screen-to-body ratio. In terms of performance, the Mi MIX 3 features Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset coupled with up to 10GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

In the photography department, you have a combination of dual 12-megapixel sensors with the primary sensor supporting optical image stabilization and wider f/1.8 aperture. The secondary sensor offers roughly 2x optical image stabilization and a slower f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a combination of 24-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual camera setup. Backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W wireless charging support, it runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie.