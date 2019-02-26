MWC 2019: ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC unveiled

While several tech giants are showcasing their 5G smartphones, ZTE has also unveiled a 5G smartphone called Axon 10 Pro at MWC 2019. The Axon 10 Pro 5G is all set to make its debut in China and European markets later this year. Full specifications, price and availability of the 5G device are still under wraps, but we do know that it is built around Snapdragon 855 chipset as well as the Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem.

The Axon 10 Pro 5G is a sequel to the last year’s Axon 9 Pro. The latest smartphone offers three cameras at the back, and a waterdrop-style notched display. The AI-backed cameras reportedly offer motion capture, portrait recognition, and scene recognition features. ZTE has incorporated an in-display fingerprint sensor. 9to5Google reported that the device packs a 6.47-inch display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels AMOLED display. It will be offered in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage options. The company is also boasting “stunning audio,” and “Axon Vision graphics optimization capabilities.”

Coming to the ZTE Blade V10, the handset will be available in three color variants, including Black, Blue, and Green color variants. The handset offers a 2.1GHz octa-core chipset, and runs Android Pie-based MiFavor9.0 UI. It bears a 6.3-inch display along with 90.3-percent of screen-to-body ratio, and a pixel density of 400ppi. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. In terms of camera department, the device offers dual cameras at the back, comprising of a 16-megapixel primary lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with ‘AI smart selfie’ features.

The newly-announced handset is powered by a 3,200mAh battery. The smartphone will come in 3GB RAM/32GB storage option and 4GB/64GB configuration. The memory can be expanded using a microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. On the connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.