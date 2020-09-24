MWC 2021 or the Mobile World Congress 2021 as we know it, will happen at a later date next year. The GSMA has made this change to see if people can manage to travel for the mega industry event. The industry body said, moving the Barcelona event to 28 June – 1 July 2021 allows them to contend with external circumstances related to COVID-19. Also Read - IFA 2020: Realme launches a 55-inch 4K Smart TV, wireless headphones with ANC, and more

We already know the Consumer Electronics Show 2021 (CES 2021) will be a virtual affair in January. But by pushing its event date from February to June-end, GSMA is giving itself the chance to host a physical event. The MWC is held in Barcelona every year, but in 2020, due to the pandemic, the event was cancelled.

GSMA is well aware of the repercussions of hosting an online industry event. Brands invest their time and resources and along with advertisers. And events like MWC generate decent amount of revenue for the industry. All these reasons have given GSMA the room to explore pushing the date of MWC 2021.

We’re yet to hear from brands like Sony, HMD Global and LG among others. Whether they will be able to take part in the postponed event, especially when nobody knows how things will be 8 months down the line. Either ways, we’re hoping the next MWC 2021 takes place like the pre-covid fashion. And brands are eager to show the world their next set of innovations.

MWC 2020 cancelled because of COVID 19

Mobile World Congress 2020, the world’s largest mobile exhibition, was canceled by GSMA .The organizers decided to cancel the event in Barcelona owing to safety concerns due to the novel coronavirus outbreak earlier this year. However, many companies chalked out alternative plans. The brands had announced their withdrawal from the MWC 2020 – even before the event was cancelled. Let’s hope the next MWC works out according to the new plan and is a success.