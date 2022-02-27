Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world’s largest annual mobile connectivity show, is all set to kick off tomorrow in Barcelona, Spain. The four-day event will come to an end on March 4. Notably, some tech companies have pulled out of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of the event, the organiser GSMA has barred a few Russian tech companies and carriers from participating in the event due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Also Read - Realme to unveil world’s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28

GSMA has not exactly specified if all Russian companies will be prohibited to attend the event. However, the organizer had earlier told Reuters that "there would be no Russian pavilion at this year's event".

"The GSMA will continue to cooperate with international sanctions against Russia," the spokesman had said.

As per a statement by GSMA in response to the Ukraine crisis, “The GSMA strongly condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The situation is fast-moving, and we understand that various governments are considering broader sanctions against Russia. In light of this emerging situation and considering the tragic loss of life, MWC seems immaterial under the circumstances. MWC is a unifying event with a vision to convene the mobile ecosystem to progress ways and means that connectivity can ensure people, industry, and society thrive.

The organiser also added, “The GSMA follows all government sanctions and policies resulting from this situation. There will be no Russian Pavilion at MWC22. Security for the event is constantly reviewed and adjusted as information emerges.”

This year, Mobile World Congress 2022 is likely to host 1500 exhibitors including AWS, Lenovo, Samsung, Realme, Intel, and more.