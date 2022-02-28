comscore Mark Zuckerberg calls for support to build metaverse at MWC 2022
  MWC 2022: Mark Zuckerberg calls for support to build metaverse
MWC 2022: Mark Zuckerberg calls for support to build metaverse

On the sidelines of the MWC 2022, Meta also announced a partnership with Telefónica as a part of which the two companies will establish a Metaverse Innovation Hub in Madrid in a bid to accelerate metaverse network.

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook back in October last year rebranded itself to Meta. “To reflect who we are and the future we hope to build, I’m proud to share that our company is now Meta,” Mark Zuckerberg had said in the company’s annual founder’s letter. Now, at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2022 the Facebook founder gave a clarion call inviting companies to build the metaverse together. Also Read - MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM

“Today, we’re at the start of the next transition as we build for the metaverse,” Zuckerberg said at MWC 2022, CNET reported. “But creating a true sense of presence in virtual worlds delivered to smart glasses and VR headsets will require massive advances in connectivity. Bigger than any of the step changes we’ve seen before,” he added. Also Read - MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E laptops launched

Zuckerberg’s message was expanded by Meta’s VP of Connectivity Dan Rabinovitsj, who in a blog post stressed on the fact that developing metaverse would require a global effort. “No single company, or industry, can do this alone. Creating the metaverse will require a global effort and we invite partners to collaborate with us on this new journey,” he wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine war: A look at Russia’s restrictions on social media access in the country

Rabinovitsj said that the metaverse will reach a ‘billion people around the world, host hundreds of billions of dollars of digital commerce, and support millions of jobs for creators and developers’. However, delivering such an experience to people across the globe would require innovations in a variety of fields including hybrid local and remote real-time rendering, video compression, edge computing, and cross-layer visibility, spectrum advocacy, work on metaverse readiness of future connectivity, cellular standards, network optimisations, and improved latency between devices and within radio access networks (RANs) among other things.

“Overcoming these challenges will take a global effort that no single company, or even industry, is capable of sustaining on its own…But the lesson of the mobile era..shows how powerful the connectivity industry can be when it works together to serve the world,” he added.

On the sidelines of the MWC 2022, Meta also announced a partnership with Telefónica as a part of which the two companies will establish a Metaverse Innovation Hub in Madrid in a bid to accelerate metaverse network and device readiness through tests and trials. “Through this Metaverse Innovation Hub, Telefonica and Meta plan to provide local startups and developers with access to a groundbreaking 5G laboratory where they will be able to utilise a metaverse end-to-end testbed on Meta and Telefónica’s network infrastructure and equipment,” Meta wrote in a blog post.

  • Published Date: February 28, 2022 3:56 PM IST

