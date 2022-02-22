MWC 2022: Realme to launch world s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28

Realme announced that it is bringing the world’s fastest smartphone charging technology. The tech giant will unveil the technology at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. Realme’s new fast-charging smartphone will come with 125W support. Additionally, the company can present the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in MWC 2022. Apart from this, the company has announced the launch of the Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 8,000 to buy in India

MWC 2022

The company will introduce the new fast-charging technology on February 28, the first day of MWC 2022. This event will run till March 3. While Realme has claimed the technology to be the fastest, no one still knows what kind of fast charging it will support. The company has revealed that the new fast charging technology will be part of its ‘Go Premium’ strategy. Also Read - Realme Book Prime global, Indian launch to take place in April: Report

Realme is speculated to announce its 150W fast charging technology, which could come with support for Oppo’s 160W fast charger. There is no official information on how fast it will be when compared to the current 120W fast charging technology. However, this technology is slower than Xiaomi’s 200W technology. It is noteworthy that this is not commercial yet. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ to go on first sale today on Flipkart and Realme.com: Specs, pricing, sale offers

How fast can we charge? We aim to achieve greater heights with realme UDCA! RT & Comment with your dream score below ___W, and we'll see who got it right! #GreaterThanYouSee pic.twitter.com/BC0bBaSYoZ — realme (@realmeglobal) February 21, 2022

The company said to invest 70 percent on research and development resources under its Go Premium strategy. The company believes that fast charging has emerged as an essential feature in the current times. The company believes that the new charging technology will allow users to enjoy smartphone charging in a short time. Realme this week announced the launch of the Narzo series of smartphones in India on February 24.

125W UltraDART Flash charger

To recall, the company launched a 125W UltraDART Flash charger in 2021 to solve the smartphone’s battery life. The company claimed that the technology could maintain the phone’s temperature up to 40 ° C and provide safe charging speed. With the help of a 125W UltraDART charge with temperature control, which can fully charge a 5G smartphone in 20 minutes.