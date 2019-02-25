MWC19: LG announces G8 ThinQ, G8s ThinQ and V50 ThinQ 5G along with a dual display case

South Korean smartphone maker and electronics giant LG has just announced three new smartphones at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. These three phones include the LG G8 ThinQ and G8s ThinQ and the upcoming V50 ThinQ 5G. During the announcement, the company made it clear that it is ready for the competition and clarified any doubts with the launch of V50 ThinQ 5G, its first 5G capable smartphone. On the surface, the device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 along with the X50 modem. The company claimed that with the new modem, the device can provide “up to 20 times the speed of 4G” with a capable telecom carrier.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G specifications

Diving into the specifications for the V50 ThinQ 5G, it comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display with 2K (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) resolution and a notch. The notch comes with two camera sensor. an 8-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens. This setup is not surprising and we have already seen it in the LG V40 ThinQ. The device also comes with a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.5 aperture, a secondary 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and a third 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

V50 runs on Snapdragon 855 along with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage along with support for a microSD card. The company has added a 4,000mAh battery to run the power-hungry 5G device with support for Quick Charge 3. LG has also added its staple stereo speakers along with 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC. Other features include usual connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, NFC, FM Radio, USB Type-C with USB 3.1 protocol, and more. The device comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, support for HDR 10, a fingerprint scanner on the back and Android 9 Pie. It will be available in Astro Black color.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G with a dual screen

This is technically not a separate phone but the company has indeed launched an accessory that will allow users to get a dual screen experience on the device. To do this, users need to buy this cover-like accessory and then put their V50 ThinQ 5G inside. The second display comes with a 6.2-inch OLED panel with FHD+ (2,160 x 1,080 pixels resolution and the connection happened over a Pogo Pin connector with 3 pings. It does not come with a built-in battery and instead, runs on the battery of the device and comes in Aurora Black color.

LG G8 ThinQ specifications

G8 ThinQ comes with 6.1-inch OLED panel with QHD+ (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) resolution with a notch. The device comes with Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with a microSD card slot. Talking about the camera setup, the rear setup is similar to what we have seen in the V50 ThinQ 5G while the front comes with an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a Z camera which is the ToF sensor.

The device comes with a 3,500mAh battery along with similar connectivity options to what we saw in V50 ThinQ 5G minus the obvious 5G capability. All additional features for the device remain the same with exception of one feature known as Hand ID that uses gesture identification which includes reading thickness and characteristics of veins in your palm to unlock the device.

LG has used the ToF sensor on the front to include a new feature called Air Motion which allows users to control select features of the device without the need of touching the device. This includes answering or rejecting the calls, taking screenshots, app switching or controlling the volume of the device. The device comes in three colors including Carmine Red, Aurora Black, and Moroccan Blue.

LG G8s ThinQ specifications

The device comes with 6.2-inch OLED panel with FHD+ (2,248 x 1,080) resolution. LG has added a Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM and either 64GB internal storage or 128GB internal storage. Rest of the specifications are similar to what we saw in the LG G8 ThinQ with exceptions in the rear camera and battery department.

For the rear camera, in the triple camera setup, the 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens in the G8 ThinQ is replaced with a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens in the G8s ThinQ. Talking about the battery, it is slightly increased from 3,500mAh to 3,550 mAh. Similar to G8 ThinQ, the G8s ThinQ also comes with Air Motion.