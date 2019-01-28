Mysterious Google devices codenamed 'Medaka' and ‘Salmon' spotted

Android Open Source Project has often given hints into upcoming Google Android devices, be it smartphones or wearables. Nexus series, as well as Pixel series smartphones, were first hinted at by AOSP. Each time a new device appears on the platform, it gets registered and gives a look into Android behind-the-scenes. AOSP is essentially an Android Open Source Project, which refers to the log on any change that any of the contributing developers make in the project.

The latest to appear on AOSP are two new Google devices codenamed ‘Medaka’ and ‘Salmon’, and are likely to be the upcoming Pixel Watch. As pointed out in a 9to5Google report, ‘Medaka’ and ‘Salmon’ are mentioned in a single commit related to “Update CtsWindowManagerDeviceTestCases for chin devices” that Google is working on in the Android dialer. The developer added that this new API was uploaded using “verified code-named device”.

The listing was first spotted by Till Kottmann of Lawnchair app who took to Twitter to share the finding. According to him, none of the devices has a notch and ‘medaka’ will most likely be the rumored Pixel Watch, while ‘salmon’ could either be a watch or a phone.

It is expected that the rumored Pixel Watch will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform. Talking about specifications, the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset features a quad-core Cortex A7 CPU, along with an integrated DSP, and an ultra-low-power co-processor for extended battery life. The tiny co-processor has been optimized for ultra-low power operation, and works in conjunction with the main processor. It also comes integrated with deep learning engine that allows for custom workloads for keyword detection, such as “Hey Google.”

Qualcomm has also integrated (PMW3100), a power management sub-system to ensure better efficiency. Lastly, a 4G LTE modem with Gallium Arsenide power amplifier is also paired with the chipset for increased power efficiency.