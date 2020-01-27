comscore Motorola smartphone with a stylus spotted in render | BGR India
Mysterious Motorola smartphone render surfaces with a stylus, could be named Edge+

While not much is known about the new Motorola phone, it may be called the Moto Edge+.

  Published: January 27, 2020 10:54 AM IST
Motorola stylus smartphone

Motorola hasn’t really used styluses with its phones for quite some time now. However, that might be about to change. A recent tip from a leaker Evan Blass hinted at Motorola working on a new device called the Edge+. Soon after, the same leaker posted another render of a new Motorola device that comes with its own stylus.

It isn’t known as of now if the new device is the very Motorola Edge+ phone the leaker mentioned earlier. It could be possible that both devices are completely different smartphones altogether. However, the inclusion of a stylus is a surprise. Apart from that, the phone renders display thin side bezels, a slightly thick chin and a punch-hole camera in the top left corner.

Motorola has been rigid with new designs and additional parts since the beginning of the G series years ago. Well, except for the modular Moto Z smartphones. The next big bump we saw in design was with the Moto Razr 2019. It is true that Motorola has gone on the road less taken before. The Moto X2, for example, came with proximity sensors on all four corners. These allowed the phone to detect various kinds of gestures.

Who will Motorola challenge in the stylus market?

Now it seems the brand is trying something new again. We have seen brands like Samsung popularize the phone+stylus combination with its Note series. However, these devices are expensive even in the premium segment. Based on what we’ve seen with Motorola, the new stylus-bearing phone will be a lot less expensive. This could make the device a competitor to the recently announced Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Again, all this is just speculation on our part. Nothing is currently known about the new device besides what can be observed in the render. It could be called the Moto Edge+, but even that isn’t confirmed yet. We will just have to wait and see until more details on the phone surface.

  Published Date: January 27, 2020 10:54 AM IST

