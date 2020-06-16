comscore New Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Mysterious new Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10
News

Mysterious new Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10

News

Check out this new upcoming phone from Xiaomi that could possibly be the Redmi K40, successor to the popular Redmi K30.

  • Published: June 16, 2020 9:20 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G

We have been seeing an interval of about 6 months between two Redmi K-series devices. The Redmi K30 series came a few months ago and the K30 Pro came out in March. That leaves lesser room and higher possibilities for a Redmi K40 to surface online. Now, a new smartphone has been recently spotted online that could very well be the Redmi K40. Also Read - Xiaomi or Redmi could launch phone with Dimensity 1000+ chipset

The new Xiaomi smartphone with model number M2006J10C was spotted on the 3C certifications site. The phone comes with the MDY-11-EX charger, a 33W power brick that is bundled with the Redmi K30 Pro along with several other phones. The 33W fast charging suggests that the phone could be an upper mid-range device, like the Redmi K40. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A launch with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset seems imminent

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

If not, the Redmi K40, the phone could be the upcoming Xiaomi Mi CC10, codenamed ‘CAS’. The Mi CC10 smartphone also surfaced online a few days ago and claimed to feature a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 camera sensor. Other optics include a periscope lens with 12x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. With the powerful specifications, the legacy of the Mi CC9 from last year, and the timing, it is very likely the 5G-enabled phone will have a bigger battery, needing 33W fast charging support. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Check price, specifications

The Mi CC10 phone is also rumored to feature the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 775G chipset, an upgraded version of the popular Snapdragon 765G chip. This chipset is expected to be launched tomorrow, coming with a 40 percent CPU boost thanks to Cortex-A77 cores and 50 percent GPU boost as well.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ flagship to arrive with 120Hz display and 65W charging

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ flagship to arrive with 120Hz display and 65W charging

The June 17 Qualcomm event where the Snapdragon 775G will launch could also open the door for more leaks and benchmarking scores for the mysterious Xiaomi phone to fly in. These benchmark listings could even reveal what the phone actually ends up being called, the Mi CC10, the Redmi K40, or an entirely new phone altogether.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 16, 2020 9:20 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K30

Xiaomi Redmi K30
Android 10
Snapdragon 765 SoC
Quad - 64MP + 5MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus will soon let users find public charging station
News
OnePlus will soon let users find public charging station
HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro announced in Taiwan

News

HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro announced in Taiwan

Apple Maps now supports Nearby feature in India

News

Apple Maps now supports Nearby feature in India

Gaming start-up EWar unveils Season 1 of PUBG Mahayudh

Gaming

Gaming start-up EWar unveils Season 1 of PUBG Mahayudh

Nokia signs deal with Broadcom to make 5G-enabled chipsets

News

Nokia signs deal with Broadcom to make 5G-enabled chipsets

Most Popular

Oppo Enco W31 Review

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

New Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10

Adobe Creative Cloud apps including Photoshop, and Premier get major updates

OnePlus will soon let users find public charging station

HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro announced in Taiwan

Apple Maps now supports Nearby feature in India

WhatsApp new features: Multi-device, self-destruct messages

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Related Topics

Related Stories

New Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10

News

New Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10
अफोर्डेबल कीमत में 5 बेस्ट स्मार्ट TV: Xiaomi, Redmi, Vu, Motorola, Thomson हैं ऑप्शन

फीचर

अफोर्डेबल कीमत में 5 बेस्ट स्मार्ट TV: Xiaomi, Redmi, Vu, Motorola, Thomson हैं ऑप्शन
Oppo Enco W31 Review

Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ flagship to arrive with 120Hz display | BGR India

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ flagship to arrive with 120Hz display | BGR India
Xiaomi or Redmi could launch phone with Dimensity 1000+ chipset

News

Xiaomi or Redmi could launch phone with Dimensity 1000+ chipset

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno Spark Power 2 स्मार्टफोन 17 जून को होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया टीज

Xiaomi Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन MediaTek Helio G80 चिपसेट के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

यूजर्स की इस सुविधा के लिए माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने लॉन्च किया 'मनी इन एक्सेल'

रियलमी ने फ्लैगशिप Realme X3 स्मार्टफोन को वीडियो जारी कर किया टीज

Samsung Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन को मिलने लगा नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, जानें पूरी डीटेल्स

Latest Videos

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

New Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10
News
New Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10
Adobe Creative Cloud apps including Photoshop, and Premier get major updates

News

Adobe Creative Cloud apps including Photoshop, and Premier get major updates
OnePlus will soon let users find public charging station

News

OnePlus will soon let users find public charging station
HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro announced in Taiwan

News

HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro announced in Taiwan
Apple Maps now supports Nearby feature in India

News

Apple Maps now supports Nearby feature in India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Best Sellers