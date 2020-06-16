New Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10

We have been seeing an interval of about 6 months between two Redmi K-series devices. The Redmi K30 series came a few months ago and the K30 Pro came out in March. That leaves lesser room and higher possibilities for a Redmi K40 to surface online. Now, a new smartphone has been recently spotted online that could very well be the Redmi K40. Also Read - Xiaomi or Redmi could launch phone with Dimensity 1000+ chipset

The new Xiaomi smartphone with model number M2006J10C was spotted on the 3C certifications site. The phone comes with the MDY-11-EX charger, a 33W power brick that is bundled with the Redmi K30 Pro along with several other phones. The 33W fast charging suggests that the phone could be an upper mid-range device, like the Redmi K40.

If not, the Redmi K40, the phone could be the upcoming Xiaomi Mi CC10, codenamed 'CAS'. The Mi CC10 smartphone also surfaced online a few days ago and claimed to feature a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 camera sensor. Other optics include a periscope lens with 12x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. With the powerful specifications, the legacy of the Mi CC9 from last year, and the timing, it is very likely the 5G-enabled phone will have a bigger battery, needing 33W fast charging support.

The Mi CC10 phone is also rumored to feature the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 775G chipset, an upgraded version of the popular Snapdragon 765G chip. This chipset is expected to be launched tomorrow, coming with a 40 percent CPU boost thanks to Cortex-A77 cores and 50 percent GPU boost as well.

The June 17 Qualcomm event where the Snapdragon 775G will launch could also open the door for more leaks and benchmarking scores for the mysterious Xiaomi phone to fly in. These benchmark listings could even reveal what the phone actually ends up being called, the Mi CC10, the Redmi K40, or an entirely new phone altogether.

