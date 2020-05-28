comscore NASA and SpaceX postpone historic launch to Saturday | BGR India
  NASA and SpaceX forced to postpone historic launch to Saturday due to bad weather
NASA and SpaceX forced to postpone historic launch to Saturday due to bad weather

Nasa expects a 50 percent chance of favorable weather for Saturday's launch.

  • Published: May 28, 2020 4:08 PM IST
US-based NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX postponed the historic launch of two astronauts into space from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday due to bad weather. “Due to the weather conditions, the launch is scrubbing,” NASA tweeted, as per a report by Xinhua. Also Read - SpaceX sends 60 Internet-beaming Starlink satellites into space

The crewed mission is set to be the first time since 2011 that American astronauts launch on an American rocket from American soil to the International Space Station (ISS). SpaceX said that the launch was delayed due to unfavorable weather in the flight path. Also Read - Musk's SpaceX successfully deploys US GPS satellite into orbit

“No launch for today – safety for our crew members is our top priority,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted. The countdown to the scheduled launch was halted less than 17 minutes before the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was due to lift off. The launch was to take place at the historic Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. Later the propellant was offloaded from the rocket, and the launch escape system had been disarmed. The two astronauts safely exited the vehicle, according to NASA. Also Read - SpaceX to raise $500 million in funding as investors value Elon Musk’s company at $30.5 billion

When is the next launch?

The next launch opportunity is scheduled on Saturday, May 30 at 15:22 Eastern Time. “As the egress team assists astronauts out of the capsule, we are looking at a 50 percent chance of favorable weather for Saturday’s launch,” NASA tweeted. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will carry the Crew Dragon spacecraft and veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to orbit.

The SpaceX spacecraft is scheduled to dock to the ISS about 24 hours after launch. After successfully docking, Behnken and Hurley will be welcomed aboard the station and will become members of the Expedition 63 crew. They will perform tests on Crew Dragon in addition to conducting research and other tasks with the space station crew.

This is the final SpaceX test flight for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and will provide critical data on the performance of the Falcon 9 rocket, Crew Dragon spacecraft, and ground systems, as well as in-orbit, docking, and landing operations. The test flight also will provide valuable data toward certification of SpaceX’s crew transportation system for regular flights carrying astronauts to and from the space station.

(With inputs from IANS)

