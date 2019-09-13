NASA joins ISRO's effort to establish communication with Vikram

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is continuing its attempt to reach out to Vikram, India’s moon lander sent onboard Chandrayaan-2 mission. After the lander failed to touchdown on the lunar surface as per planned trajectory on September 7, it was seen a blow. However, ISRO chief K Sivan announced a day later that it has located the lander on moon surface. The officials the confirmed that they are sending communication signals with its Deep Space Network (DSN).

Now, ISRO is set to additional support to establish communication with Vikram. It is being reported the American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is also sending radio signals to Vikram. “Attempts are being made to reestablish communication links with the moon lander Vikram. The attempts will be made till September 20-21 when the sunlight will be there in the area where the Vikram has landed,” an ISRO official preferring anonymity told IANS.

#DSN 24 beams ~12KW of RF at the #Moon in hopes of stimulating #Chandrayaan2‘s lander #VikramLander into communicating with home. Here’s a eerie recording of the searcher’s signal reflected off the Moon and back to Earth via EME (Earth Moon Earth) on 2103.7MHz. pic.twitter.com/SgOtaIsSYh — Scott Tilley (@coastal8049) September 10, 2019

ISRO is trying to establish link with Vikram with its Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) at Byalalu near Bengaluru. Scott Tilley, an amateur astronomer who found American weather satellite IMAGE in 2018 that was considered to be lost, on September 10, tweeted: “#DSN 24 beams 12KW of RF at the #Moon in hopes of stimulating #Chandrayaan2’s lander #VikramLander into communicating with home. Here’s an eerie recording of the searcher’s signal reflected off the Moon and back to Earth via EME (Earth Moon Earth) on 2103.7MHz.”

“Meanwhile the DSN24 continues emitting its beacon in hopes #VikramLander will respond…A Good Night all!” Tilley said in a recent tweet.

The IMAGE satellite was launched by NASA in 2000 and lost contact after five years. To recall, the link between Chandrayaan-2 and control center was lost when the lander was at an altitude of 2.1km from the lunar surface. With Vikram, ISRO was making an ambitious attempt to land on moon’s South Pole. Sivan told media that the mission has accomplished 95 percent of its objective.

(Written with IANS inputs)