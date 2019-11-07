comscore Microsoft announces AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster
  • Home
  • News
  • National Cancer Awareness Day: Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster
News

National Cancer Awareness Day: Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster

News

Check out how Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics built an AI tool to detect cervical cancer faster

  • Published: November 7, 2019 4:50 PM IST
Microsoft AI cancer research

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft in collaboration with SRL Diagnostics has created a new AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster. On the National Cancer Awareness Day, Microsoft has announced that the AI-powered cervical cancer screening API is currently in internal preview at SRL Diagnostics. According to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer among women worldwide. India accounts for 16 percent of the global burden of the disease.

The cervical cancer is also frequent in the rural regions of the country where literacy and awareness are low. In order to reduce its incidence, the two key factors are effective screening and early detection. SRL Diagnostics, the largest diagnostics laboratory company in India, has reportedly been witnessing an increase in the demand for cervical cancer screening. The two companies began collaboration to create an AI Network for Pathology in September 2018. It was designed to ease the burden of cytopathologists and histopathologists.

A digitally scanned version of a Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) slide (Photo: Microsoft)

“The proportion of cytopathologists in India is very low with respect to the number of patients,” said Dr. Arnab Roy, Technical Lead – New Initiatives & Knowledge Management, SRL Diagnostics. “We receive more than 100,000 Pap smear samples every year and there are only a few trained cytopathologists who are supposed to examine such slides,” he added. Roy added that 98 percent of these samples are normal and only remaining 2 percent require further intervention. The AI tool is designed to help cytopathologists find those remaining 2 percent of abnormal samples faster.

Microsoft Research project automates driver license tests in India

Also Read

Microsoft Research project automates driver license tests in India

The AI-powered cervical cancer screening API, according to Microsoft, does the first-level check and offloads normal slides. This means that cytopathologists now have more time to spend analyzing the slides that show signs of abnormality. “Our partnership with Microsoft to co-create solutions having the potential to generate both social and business value, is another first-of-its-kind effort in the Indian diagnostics industry,” Arindam Haldar, CEO, SRL Diagnostics, said.

In order to develop Cervical Cancer Image Detection API, the cytopathologists studied digitally scanned versions of Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) slides manually. They marked their observations, which were used as training data for the AI model. SRL Diagnostics initially appointed one cytopathologist to annotate the images slides. However, each WSI comprises of as many as 1,800 tile images, making it difficult for a single individual to interpret a large quantity of image tiles from each slide in ways that can be consumed by the AI algorithm.

Elon Musk's Neuralink reveals brain-on-a-chip, seeks human trials in 2020

Also Read

Elon Musk's Neuralink reveals brain-on-a-chip, seeks human trials in 2020

“We wanted to create an AI algorithm that could identify areas that everybody was looking at and create a consensus on the areas assessed,” Manish Gupta, Principal Applied Researcher, Microsoft Azure Global Engineering, said in a released statement. The project then expanded to include five cytopathologists across multiple labs and different locations. These cytopathologists annotated thousands of tile images of cervical smear with each comprising about 300-400 cells.

“The collaboration has already started showing results with the first API for screening cervical cancer ready for internal preview at SRL Diagnostics,” Microsoft said. “The AI model can now differentiate between normal and abnormal smear slides with accuracy and is currently under validation in labs. It can also classify smear slides based on the seven-subtypes of cervical cytopathological scale.”

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 7, 2019 4:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo V17 live images leaked; shows off diamond shaped quad-camera setup
News
Vivo V17 live images leaked; shows off diamond shaped quad-camera setup
Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster

News

Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster

Huawei MatePad Pro clears 3C certification; details

News

Huawei MatePad Pro clears 3C certification; details

Oppo to unveil ColorOS 7 on November 20; Realme phones will get customized version

News

Oppo to unveil ColorOS 7 on November 20; Realme phones will get customized version

PUBG Mobile gets a Rs 200 coupon on Google Play Store again

Gaming

PUBG Mobile gets a Rs 200 coupon on Google Play Store again

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Huawei Nova 6 specifications leaked

Vivo V17 live images leaked; shows off diamond shaped quad-camera setup

Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster

Huawei MatePad Pro clears 3C certification; details

Oppo to unveil ColorOS 7 on November 20; Realme phones will get customized version

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster

News

Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster
Microsoft, Nokia reunite after failed $7 billion smartphone deal

News

Microsoft, Nokia reunite after failed $7 billion smartphone deal
Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app

News

Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app
Microsoft Xbox Console Streaming service launched, allows streaming any game to Android

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Console Streaming service launched, allows streaming any game to Android
Microsoft Research project automates driver license tests in India

News

Microsoft Research project automates driver license tests in India

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno 2Z की कीमत में हुई कटौती, जानें नए दाम और फीचर्स

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Streaming : दूसरा T20 मैच आज, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Paytm से RELIANCE JIO के इन प्लान पर मिल रहा 50 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

4 बैक कैमरो के साथ Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

TikTok ने लॉन्च किया Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Huawei Nova 6 specifications leaked
News
Huawei Nova 6 specifications leaked
Vivo V17 live images leaked; shows off diamond shaped quad-camera setup

News

Vivo V17 live images leaked; shows off diamond shaped quad-camera setup
Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster

News

Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster
Huawei MatePad Pro clears 3C certification; details

News

Huawei MatePad Pro clears 3C certification; details
Oppo to unveil ColorOS 7 on November 20; Realme phones will get customized version

News

Oppo to unveil ColorOS 7 on November 20; Realme phones will get customized version