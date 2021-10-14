Ram Navami 2021 stickers, GIFs, messages, quotes, images: Maha Navami has special significance in Shardiya Navratri in Hindu Calendar. The Siddhidatri form of Maa Durga is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. According to the scriptures, it is believed that goddesses Durga killed a demon named Mahishasura, and hence she is called ‘Mahishasura Mardini.’ Also Read - Navratri 2021 wishes: How to send Shardiya Navratri WhatsApp stickers, GIFs

The festival will be celebrated from October 7 to October 15, whereas Durgashtami will be celebrated on October 13 and Dussehra on October 15. Additionally, the Mahanavami date of Sharadiya Navratri 2021 starts from 8:07 pm on October 13 and ends on October 14 at 6.52 pm. Also Read - Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021: How to send greetings using WhatsApp stickers

People send messages, quotes, wallpapers, GIFs, and images full of devotion to their loved ones on this special occasion. Although the effect of a pandemic is not as prevalent as it was last year, we still need to maintain distance and follow the Corona guidelines. It is advisable to stay at your home and not roam around. Also Read - WhatsApp adds Happy Rakhi sticker pack for users in India: How to download and send

The WhatsApp app on your smartphone may not have Navratri stickers installed, here is how to download and send. The stickers are available for both Android and iOS.

How to create and send Navratri stickers on Instagram

Open Instagram app Open the contact in message tab You will get several Navratri stickers on the app Select the sticker and send it to your loved ones

How to create and send Navratri GIFs on Telegram

Open telegram app Click on the contact Tap on the GIF option; you will find various Navratri GIF’s Select on the desired GIF you want to send

How to download Navratri stickers on iOS