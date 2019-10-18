comscore Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship
  • Home
  • News
  • Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship as number of court cases grow
News

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship as number of court cases grow

News

A senior government source revealed that the Indian government is currently discussing the matter. It will be a contrasting shift from the current policy where the law doesn’t allow censorship of content on streaming platforms.

  • Published: October 18, 2019 2:52 PM IST
Netflix

Video streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could soon be subjected to censorship. A senior government source revealed that the Indian government is currently discussing the matter. It will be a contrasting shift from the current policy where the law doesn’t allow censorship of content on streaming platforms. For context, the country already moderates films and TV through certification bodies. As per the report, the increasing number of court cases is the reason for the ongoing discussions about censorship.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video censorship details

According to Reuters, the number of court cases and police complaints against content on streaming platforms is on the rise. Several complaints also claim that “some content was obscene or insulted religious sentiment”. One of the streaming giants Hotstar has already signed a “self-regulation code” bade in January. However, Amazon India did not sign the code while stating “the current laws are adequate”. Responding to the self-regulation code, the government official added, “The self-regulation isn’t the same for all”. This lack of uniformity in the self-regulation code is raising a concern and the government is looking in the matter.

Taking a look at a few of the cases, Netflix original “Sacred Games” was the first to face a court challenge. As per the report, the challenger claimed that the web series contains “offensive scenes”. It also registered protest against a derogatory remark “about a former Indian prime minister”. The court later dismissed the case. A politician also filed a police complaint against some Netflix shows for “defaming Hindus”. We are not sure if the police complaint will go any further.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video like OTT platforms threaten cable TV in India: Report

Also Read

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video like OTT platforms threaten cable TV in India: Report

It looks like Information and Broadcasting ministry is currently working with the IT ministry to create a regulatory framework. The report also indicated that the government can go against regulation. The direction of the final decision is unclear at the time of writing. As per the report, the government was also concerned about the “disparity in how some content appeared on different mediums”. For instance, smoking scenes in Bollywood movies on streaming services do not carry anti-tobacco warnings.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 18, 2019 2:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship
News
Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship
ShopClues 'Diwali Flea Mela' sale is now live: All you need to know

Deals

ShopClues 'Diwali Flea Mela' sale is now live: All you need to know

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup

PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event offers exclusive in-game items

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event offers exclusive in-game items

Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone

News

Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Oppo A9 2020 Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Apple Watch Series 5 Review

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup

Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo with full screen display leaked

Huawei smartphone with 48MP camera spotted online

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship

News

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship
Dish TV announces hybrid set-top box with Amazon Prime Video

News

Dish TV announces hybrid set-top box with Amazon Prime Video
BSNL debuts Super Star 500 broadband plan: Check details

Telecom

BSNL debuts Super Star 500 broadband plan: Check details
Netflix's popular series Narcos is being turned into a game

Gaming

Netflix's popular series Narcos is being turned into a game
Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and more

Smart TVs

Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and more

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G8 Play के लॉन्च से पहले रेंडर्स सामने आएं, ये होंगी खासियत

Reliance JioFiber यूजर्स को नहीं देना होगा अगले महीने का भी बिल, जानें क्यों

Airtel Digital TV यूजर्स को अब बेसपैक पर फ्री मिलेगी 30 दिनों की सर्विस

Google Assistant यूज करते हैं तो सावधान, इस बग के कारण तेजी से खत्म हो रही है बैटरी

Motorola Razr फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन 13 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च, Samsung Galaxy Fold को देगा टक्कर

News

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship
News
Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship
OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup
Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone

News

Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo with full screen display leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo with full screen display leaked
Huawei smartphone with 48MP camera spotted online

News

Huawei smartphone with 48MP camera spotted online