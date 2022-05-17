Netflix has revised its cultural guidelines and has added an ‘artistic expression’ section that tells its employees to quit if they do not like the content on its platform. This is the first time that the streaming platform has updated the guidelines in the last seven years. Netflix wants employees to be open to working on content that they don’t agree with. Also Read - Netflix is working on a livestreaming feature, something that Disney Plus already has

Netflix introduces new artistic expression guidelines

As per the new guidelines, "Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you'd find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you." The guidelines added that the company supports artistic expression of the creators, "While every title is different, we approach them based on the same set of principles: we support the artistic expression of the creators we choose to work with; we program for a diversity of audiences and tastes; and we let viewers decide what's appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices."

According to Netflix, it is the viewers who get to decide if they "what's appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices".

According to a Netflix spokesperson, the change in the guidelines has come after the company spent 18 months discussing cultural issues internally with Netflix employees. The spokesperson added that the idea is to allow “prospective employees (could) understand our position, and make better informed decisions about whether Netflix is the right company for them.”

This update is expected to be the response to “The Closer”, a stand-up special by Dave Chappelle, controversy. Released on Netflix on October 5, The Closer was criticised for mocking transgender people.

After this change in the guidelines, billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded to the news by saying “Good move by Netflix.”

For the unversed, Netflix is working on a couple of new features for its platform. These features include cheaper ad-supported subscription plans, paid password sharing feature and live streaming.