comscore Netflix might be in talks to buy Roku as it works on cheaper ad-supported tier
Netflix might be planning to buy Roku after both companies witness revenue drop

Both Netflix and Roku have witnessed a major drop in revenue in the recent past and are struggling to survive in the highly competitive market.

(Representational Image)

Although Netflix witnessed a massive drop in its revenue growth and subscriber count recently, it looks like the company is taking all the steps to get back in the game. As per a report by Business Insider, Roku has also seen a major drop in its stock, leaving it grasping at straws. To be more precise, since July 2021, Roku’s stocks have dropped to 80 percent due to weak demand for its streaming devices. Due to this reason, it is rumoured that Roku is now being acquired by Netflix. Also Read - After Netflix, IBM completely shuts down Russian operations amid Ukraine war

Netflix might acquire Roku

As per the report, an employee of Roku has confirmed that the company has “abruptly” closed the employee window for trading and rumours of Netflix taking over are making rounds within the company. The closing of employee shares indicates that there are chances that the company is going to make some fundamental changes soon. Also Read - Spiderhead, Hustle, The Witches and more: Top Netflix June 2022 releases to look out for

The report further reveals that the senior executive in Roku also thinks that the two companies might have a potential deal here as they  “align well in terms of culture, business, and current valuation.” The acquisition of Roku will help Netflix diversify its growth instead of just relying on subscriber growth for revenue. Roku’s ad platform seems like a good deal right now. It might help both companies survive in the competitive market. Also Read - Netflix completely shuts down service in Russia amid Ukraine war: Check details

As per a report by 9to5Google, Netflix might take over Roku for around $13 billion, based on the company’s current valuation. Buying Roku might be a logical option for Netflix right now as it has announced to launch cheaper ad-supported tier and Roku will help Netflix get an immediate stake in the market.

In a recent earnings call, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said that they are ready to shake up their business model to drive revenue and offer users will cheaper subscription plans. He also added that he is “against the complexity of advertising” but he is a big fan of “consumer choice.” According to Hastings, “allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price and are advertising tolerant get what they want makes a lot of sense.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 9, 2022 10:00 AM IST

