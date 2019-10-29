Netflix confirms testing variable playback speed option on Android

Netflix has confirmed that the company is testing variable-speed playback control on Android. The confirmation comes after the company was spotted testing the feature with a small set of Android users. Since Android Police first reported about the feature, a number of users have called it an invaluable addition to the service. The feature will allow users to consume the most content in the minimum amount of time. The variable playback speed is a feature already supported by a number of podcast players and video players too.

“We’re always experimenting with new ways to help members use Netflix,” the company told Android Police in a statement. “This test makes it possible to vary the speed at which people watch shows on their mobiles. As with any test, it may not become a permanent feature on Netflix.”

If the feature is available for you then you will see variable speed option while watching videos. Netflix offers option to slow down video playback to 0.5x or 0.75x or speed up the playback to 1.25x or 1.5x. The slower speed will come in handy if you want to see some action in slow-motion. The faster playback option will help users watch a slow movie or a documentary at a faster pace. It will be particularly useful while watching rerun of your favorite show.

The report by Android Police notes that it has found two tweets about the feature from a few days ago and more than a week ago. The feature seems to be rolled out slowly and the fact that we don’t have the option yet on all of our devices suggests it may be a limited server-side test. While the variable speed playback option has been spotted on Android, it may also be tested on other platforms such as Android TV, iOS, Web and other platforms.