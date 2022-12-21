comscore Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video password sharing may soon be illegal in THIS country
Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video password sharing may soon be illegal in THIS country

The act of sharing passwords for Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video might soon be considered illegal in the UK.

netflix

Netflix has been trying to crack down on password sharing — a practice that has led to revenue losses for the company — for a long time. Now a new report has claimed that the act of sharing passwords for Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video might soon be considered illegal in the UK. As first reported by TorrentFreak, the updated piracy guidelines by the British Intellectual Property Officesaid that the “password sharing on streaming services,” which includes a number of the popular platforms like Disney+, can legally be considered as an act that breaks the copyright law. Also Read - Netflix: How to watch Christmas movies

TorrentFreak reached out to the IPO for clarification on the legalities of password sharing, and the agency replied as follows: “There are a range of provisions in criminal and civil law which may be applicable in the case of password sharing where the intent is to allow a user to access copyright protected works without payment.” Also Read - Netflix launches Kentucky Route Zero, Twelve Minutes mobile games

“These provisions may include breach of contractual terms, fraud or secondary copyright infringement depending on the circumstances,” the IPO added. As per new norms, those sharing streaming service passwords in the UK could legally be prosecuted for fraud and/or breaches of copyright law. Also Read - Airtel revamps Cricket prepaid plans with Amazon Prime Video subscription

Netflix earlier announced that it will monetise accounts sharing passwords starting next year. Netflix hasn’t made a public announcement yet. However, the company while announcing its quarterly revenue results said that it will start charging accounts that share their passwords for the ‘extra member’ starting next year.

“Finally, we’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023,” Netflix said in its quarterly earnings report.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2022 4:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 21, 2022 4:37 PM IST
