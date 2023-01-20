comscore Netflix founder Reed Hastings steps down company’s Co-CEO
  • Home
  • News
  • Netflix Founder Reed Hastings Steps Down Companys Co Ceo
News

Netflix founder Reed Hastings steps down company’s Co-CEO

News

Starting Friday, Greg Peters will step up from Chief Operating Officer to become Ted Sarandos's co-CEO, Hastings said in a blogpost.

Highlights

  • Reed Hastings has stepped down as Netflix co-CEO.
  • Reed Hastings held the post for almost 25 years.
  • Greg Peters is the new Netflix co-CEO.
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

Reed Hastings announced that he has stepped down as Netflix’s co-CEO and will now serve as an executive chairman. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Here are all the places where the service is available

Starting Friday, Greg Peters will step up from Chief Operating Officer to become Ted Sarandos’s co-CEO, Hastings said in a blogpost. Also Read - Instagram gets Quiet Mode, Recommendation Controls to give you more control over the app

The company promoted Sarandos to co-CEO alongside Hastings in July 2020 and Peters to the Chief Operating Officer. Also Read - Sony confirms 13 new games coming to PS VR2 on February 22: Check list here

“I’m so proud of our first 25 years, and so excited about our next quarter of a century,” Hastings said.

“Ted, Greg and I have been working closely together in different capacities for 15 years,” he added.

Moreover, he announced that the company has made Bela Bajaria Chief Content Officer and Scott Stuber chairman of Netflix Film.

According to Hastings, both the current co-CEOs “can always be relied upon to put Netflix’s interests first”.

“For myself, I’ll be helping Greg and Ted, and, like any good Chairman, be a bridge from the board to our co-CEOs. I’ll also be spending more time on philanthropy, and remain very focused on Netflix stock doing well,” Hastings said.

“We start 2023 with renewed momentum as a company and a clear path to reaccelerate our growth. I’m thrilled about Ted and Greg’s leadership, and their ability to make the next 25 years even better than the first,” he added.

–IANS

  • Published Date: January 20, 2023 12:26 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Here are all the places where the service is available
News
Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Here are all the places where the service is available
Instagram rolls out Quiet Mode to help you take a break from the app

Apps

Instagram rolls out Quiet Mode to help you take a break from the app

Here are all the games coming to PS VR2 on February 22

Gaming

Here are all the games coming to PS VR2 on February 22

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift to launch in India today: Expected price, specs and more

News

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift to launch in India today: Expected price, specs and more

Apple discount offers on iPhone 14 Series, MacBook Air M2, Apple Watch Ultra, and more: Details here

News

Apple discount offers on iPhone 14 Series, MacBook Air M2, Apple Watch Ultra, and more: Details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Netflix founder Reed Hastings steps down company s Co-CEO

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Here are all the places where the service is available

Instagram rolls out Quiet Mode to help you take a break from the app

Here are all the games coming to PS VR2 on February 22

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift to launch in India today: Expected price, specs and more

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?