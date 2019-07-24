After months of anticipation and rumors, Netflix has just announced its mobile-only plan in India. Netflix India just launched its latest mobile-only subscription plan at an event in New Delhi. The company revealed that this new plan will just cost Rs 199 per month.

Ajay Arora, the Director of Product Innovation at Netflix issued a statement at the launch of the mobile-only plan. He stated, “Our members in India watch more on their mobiles than members anywhere else in the world- and they love to download our shows and films.” Arora went on to add, “We believe this new plan will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit people who like to watch on their smartphones and tablets—both on the go and at home.”

Netflix Rs 199 mobile-only plan details

Taking a closer look at the Netflix Rs 199 plan, there is no annual subscription plan like other streaming services such as Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video or more. The Rs 199 plan subscribers will be able to access all the Netflix content at SD quality instead of the regular HD resolution. This means that you will have to pay more for better quality. Subscribers will only be able to stream content on just one screen at any given time.

Given that the plan is “Mobile-only”, subscribers will only be allowed to stream on mobile devices. Such devices include any Android-powered smartphone or tablet or iOS-powered iPhone or iPadOS-powered iPad. Netflix also clarified that users will not be able to cast or mirror the TV shows or movies on their smart TVs with the Rs 199 plan. This launch of the plan comes just months after the company tested it with select users in India and Malaysia. In addition, it also appears that the company has “slashed” the pricing of other plans by Re 1.

Netflix currently offers three different streaming plans in the Indian market. These plans include the “Basic” plan, the “Standard” plan, and the “Premium” plan. The “Basic” plan is now priced at Rs 499 per month with SD resolution to one screen. “Standard” plan now amounts to Rs 649 per month with content available in HD in two screens at any given time. “Premium” plan is priced at Rs 799 per month at HD/UHD resolution in four different screens at any time.