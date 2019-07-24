comscore Netflix India launched a mobile-only Rs 199 per month plan | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Netflix India launched a mobile-only plan for Rs 199 per month
News

Netflix India launched a mobile-only plan for Rs 199 per month

News

This announcement comes just days after rumors indicated that Netflix was all set to launch the mobile-only plan in the market. Preliminary rumors indicated that the company was planning to set the monthly price at Rs 249.

  • Published: July 24, 2019 1:54 PM IST
Netflix

After months of anticipation and rumors, Netflix has just announced its mobile-only plan in India. Netflix India just launched its latest mobile-only subscription plan at an event in New Delhi. The company revealed that this new plan will just cost Rs 199 per month.

Ajay Arora, the Director of Product Innovation at Netflix issued a statement at the launch of the mobile-only plan. He stated, “Our members in India watch more on their mobiles than members anywhere else in the world- and they love to download our shows and films.” Arora went on to add, “We believe this new plan will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit people who like to watch on their smartphones and tablets—both on the go and at home.”

Netflix Rs 199 mobile-only plan details

Taking a closer look at the Netflix Rs 199 plan, there is no annual subscription plan like other streaming services such as Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video or more. The Rs 199 plan subscribers will be able to access all the Netflix content at SD quality instead of the regular HD resolution. This means that you will have to pay more for better quality. Subscribers will only be able to stream content on just one screen at any given time.

Netflix Rs 199 Mobile-only plan

Given that the plan is “Mobile-only”, subscribers will only be allowed to stream on mobile devices. Such devices include any Android-powered smartphone or tablet or iOS-powered iPhone or iPadOS-powered iPad. Netflix also clarified that users will not be able to cast or mirror the TV shows or movies on their smart TVs with the Rs 199 plan. This launch of the plan comes just months after the company tested it with select users in India and Malaysia. In addition, it also appears that the company has “slashed” the pricing of other plans by Re 1.

Netflix cheaper plans reportedly coming to India soon

Also Read

Netflix cheaper plans reportedly coming to India soon

Netflix currently offers three different streaming plans in the Indian market. These plans include the “Basic” plan, the “Standard” plan, and the “Premium” plan. The “Basic” plan is now priced at Rs 499 per month with SD resolution to one screen. “Standard” plan now amounts to Rs 649 per month with content available in HD in two screens at any given time. “Premium” plan is priced at Rs 799 per month at HD/UHD resolution in four different screens at any time.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 24, 2019 1:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y90 specifications, images and price leaked

Editor's Pick

Netflix India launched a Rs 199 mobile-only plan
News
Netflix India launched a Rs 199 mobile-only plan
Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch screen may launch in October

News

Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch screen may launch in October

Google Photos on Android gets live video preview feature

News

Google Photos on Android gets live video preview feature

Nokia 2.1 update rolling out in India

News

Nokia 2.1 update rolling out in India

Apple to release 3 iPhone 11 models this fall

News

Apple to release 3 iPhone 11 models this fall

Most Popular

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Huawei Nova 5i Pro confirmed to launch on July 26

Netflix India launched a Rs 199 mobile-only plan

Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch screen may launch in October

Google Photos on Android gets live video preview feature

Nokia 2.1 update rolling out in India

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Netflix India launched a Rs 199 mobile-only plan

News

Netflix India launched a Rs 199 mobile-only plan
Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro update brings HDR support for Netflix

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro update brings HDR support for Netflix
After Netflix, Zee5 to introduce mobile-only tariff packs

News

After Netflix, Zee5 to introduce mobile-only tariff packs
Netflix cheaper plans reportedly coming to India soon

News

Netflix cheaper plans reportedly coming to India soon
Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Review

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone vs Airtel vs Jio : 250 रुपये से कम वाले बेस्ट रिचार्ज प्लान

VLC Media Player करते हैं इस्तेमाल तो सावधान, हैक हो सकता है आपका सिस्टम

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro Discount Offer : ऐसे मिलेगा दोनों स्मार्टफोन्स पर 2 हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट

PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge के जरिए फ्री में खरीदें आउटफिट्स और स्किन

Apple ने iPhone, iPads और Macbook के लिए नए सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट रोलआउट किए, जानें नए फीचर्स

News

Huawei Nova 5i Pro confirmed to launch on July 26
News
Huawei Nova 5i Pro confirmed to launch on July 26
Netflix India launched a Rs 199 mobile-only plan

News

Netflix India launched a Rs 199 mobile-only plan
Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch screen may launch in October

News

Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch screen may launch in October
Google Photos on Android gets live video preview feature

News

Google Photos on Android gets live video preview feature
Nokia 2.1 update rolling out in India

News

Nokia 2.1 update rolling out in India