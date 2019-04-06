Netflix India starts testing weekly mobile-only subscription plans starting Rs 65

After extending cheaper mobile-only subscription for India last month, Netflix has now begun trials for more such subscription plans for its mobile users. The world leading streaming service has begun testing its cheapest plan in India right now. Netflix is proving a new mobile-only weekly plan priced at Rs 65 for users in the country.

Netflix now has four pricing tiers for weekly plans – Rs 65 per week for the mobile-only plan, Rs 125 per week for the Basic plan (SD only), Rs 165 per week for the Standard plan (two devices, HD), and Rs 200 per week for the Ultra plan (four devices, 4K), first reported by Gadgets 360. The company is also testing a monthly plan of Rs 250 per month for mobile-only access.

“We are always looking for ways to make Netflix more enjoyable and accessible. We will be testing different options in select countries where members can, for example, watch Netflix on their mobile device for a lower price and subscribe in shorter increments of time. Not everyone will see these options and we may never roll out these specific plans beyond the tests,” noted Netflix an email statement to Gadgets 360.

Watch Video: Amazon Prime Video Review

To note here, the mobile-only Netflix subscription plans only allows one screen at a time, which can either be your smartphone or tablet device only. Also, you don’t get access to HD or 4K content. Netflix seems to exploring mobile-only subscription with new low-cost packages for Asia and other emerging markets. Last time around, Netflix quietly started testing a these mobile-only cheaper steaming plans for Malaysian market.