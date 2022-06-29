comscore Netflix is 'actively' working on its ads-supported tier, confirms company official
Netflix is all set to introduce ads-supported plans on its platform: All you need to know

Netflix is reportedly planning to introduce this cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan by the end of this year itself.

Netflix was rumoured to be working on a cheaper ad-supported plan, ever since it witnessed a major dip in the subscriber count and revenue this year. The content streaming platform has now confirmed that it will soon introduce ads on the platform. At a Lions advertising conference, Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos said, “Hey, I want a lower price and I’ll watch ads. We’re adding an ad-tier.”, reported Timeout. Also Read - How to download movies, series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar

Netflix to soon introduce ads on its platform

According to a statement by Anne-Gabrielle Dauba-Pantanacce, head of communications for Netflix France, “We don’t have a precise timeline yet. We are actively working on it. It’s a priority — this idea of giving subscribers more options in the context of high inflation.” Also Read - Netflix confirms an ad-supported tier is coming to its platform

Recently, Bloomberg had reported that Netflix is yet to appoint a head of advertising or build a sales team. It is rumoured that this ad-supported tier will be introduced by the end of this year itself. Since Netflix does not have much time to build an in-house advertising team, chances are it will partner with other brands at first to get the business up and running. According to The Wall Street Journal, “Netflix is actively looking into partnerships with Google and Comcast to provide ads.” Also Read - Netflix fires 300 employees in second layoff round as subscriber loss continues

This is likely to be a separate cheaper tier and hence, people who pay for the service will not see these ads, unless they choose to downgrade their plan. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered. We will need to wait to get a clearer picture.

For the unversed, Netflix is also testing a new paid feature to crackdown on password sharing outside of households. In March, Netflix quietly rolled out an experiment among customers in three small markets in Latin America, asking them to pay extra when sharing their account passwords outside their homes.

While it isn’t entirely clear at the moment, but it is possible that Netflix will expand its paid password sharing for accounts feature to markets across the globe. This means, that users who share their passwords will have to pay extra for sharing their password. It is also expected to introduce new measures to limit the devices on which a particular account can be accessed.

 

Published Date: June 29, 2022 3:31 PM IST
  • Published Date: June 29, 2022 3:31 PM IST

