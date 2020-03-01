Netflix is bringing HD support for mobile and basic plans in India

Netflix has long since implied that India is an important market for them and a new test feature is testimony to that. According to a report by Gadgets 360 Netflix is now testing a new feature that ought to make many users rather happy. Netflix is now testing out a new feature where high-definition (HD) video quality in India is provided with the Rs 199 Mobile and the Rs 499 Basic plans. Netflix didn’t make any announcement about this but it has been confirmed.

Before this test began, these two plans were limited to standard-definition (SD) quality at 480p. These have now been increased to 720p which is HD quality. This has apparently been active since the beginning of the month of February in India. The other Standard plan which is priced at Rs 649 in India still offers Full HD or 1080p resolution video. “We are always looking for ways in which to make the Netflix experience more immersive and enjoyable for our members. At the moment, this is a test, and might not be rolled out widely,” said Netflix in a statement.

One of the reasons why Netflix is trying this out, could be that is does not want to fall behind the competition in India. The other big streaming services in India like Hotstar and Amazon Prime don’t restrict resolutions for paid subscribers. The other possible reason could be that Netflix may be hoping that people would get used to the better quality of video and subscribe for a costlier plan once the test is over.

Netflix launched the Mobile plan last year in July. Taking a closer look at the Netflix Rs 199 plan, there is no annual subscription plan like other streaming services such as Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video or more. The Rs 199 plan subscribers will be able to access all the Netflix content at SD quality instead of the regular HD resolution. This means that you will have to pay more for better quality. Subscribers will only be able to stream content on just one screen at any given time.