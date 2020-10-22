Netflix for free? Those are the words that most Indian youngsters and movie buffs yearn to hear. Well, Netflix is actually going to be free for a limited period of time. The company is floating a limited period promotional offer starting December 4 under the name StreamFest. In Netflix’s words, it is giving away free subscription for a weekend to all users, with no registration or payment. Also Read - Facebook Portal TV finally gets Netflix app support

If you are interested, you can stream for free for a period of 48 hours anytime after December 4. During these 48 hours, Netflix won't require your registration details or payment details. This is different from the previous 30-day free trial that did require all the details. Additionally, unlike the 1-month free trial, the StreamFest offer won't start charging once the period ends.

Netflix for free for a weekend

"An idea we're excited about — and we'll see how it goes, we think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have. Really creating an event, and hopefully get a bunch of those folks to sign up," Netflix COO Greg Peters said in an interview after the company's Q3 2020 results.

The 48-hours free streaming offer comes as one of the many experiments Netflix is trying in India. Last year, the company was testing a low-cost mobile-only plan in India. It later integrated it as one of the core subscription models for the market, starting at Rs 199 per month. With StreamFest, Netflix wants to see how well it works, and if the results are positive, it will spread it to more markets.

Currently, Netflix has revoked the 1-month free trial in India that new users previously enjoyed. Instead, it now requires new members to buy a new subscription of any price while signing up. After the registration process is done, Netflix gives a free month once the paid subscription ends. Existing members have to pay monthly subscription charges, based on the plan they choose.

The free trial comes at a time when rival OTT platforms are doubling down on offers to pull more customers to their platform. Until earlier this year, many subscription plans from Airtel used to offer free membership to Netflix. However, that’s not the case anymore. Most telecom players have now resorted to offering free annual membership to Amazon Prime Video and Zee5. Compared to Prime Video, Hotstar, and Zee5, Netflix plans cost more.