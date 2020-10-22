comscore Netflix is free for two days in India starting December 4 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Netflix is free for 48 hours starting December 4: Here’s how you can avail it
News

Netflix is free for 48 hours starting December 4: Here’s how you can avail it

News

Netflix is offering a limited time promotional offer for Indian users under StreamFest, starting December 4. Check out the details of the promotional offer.

  • Published: October 22, 2020 8:47 AM IST
Netflix

Netflix for free? Those are the words that most Indian youngsters and movie buffs yearn to hear. Well, Netflix is actually going to be free for a limited period of time. The company is floating a limited period promotional offer starting December 4 under the name StreamFest. In Netflix’s words, it is giving away free subscription for a weekend to all users, with no registration or payment. Also Read - Facebook Portal TV finally gets Netflix app support

If you are interested, you can stream for free for a period of 48 hours anytime after December 4. During these 48 hours, Netflix won’t require your registration details or payment details. This is different from the previous 30-day free trial that did require all the details. Additionally, unlike the 1-month free trial, the StreamFest offer won’t start charging once the period ends. Also Read - Netflix 4K will not work on Apple Mac models launched before 2018

Netflix for free for a weekend

“An idea we’re excited about — and we’ll see how it goes, we think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have. Really creating an event, and hopefully get a bunch of those folks to sign up,” Netflix COO Greg Peters said in an interview after the company’s Q3 2020 results. Also Read - Amazon Echo Show will stream Netflix content later this year

The 48-hours free streaming offer comes as one of the many experiments Netflix is trying in India. Last year, the company was testing a low-cost mobile-only plan in India. It later integrated it as one of the core subscription models for the market, starting at Rs 199 per month. With StreamFest, Netflix wants to see how well it works, and if the results are positive, it will spread it to more markets.

Currently, Netflix has revoked the 1-month free trial in India that new users previously enjoyed. Instead, it now requires new members to buy a new subscription of any price while signing up. After the registration process is done, Netflix gives a free month once the paid subscription ends. Existing members have to pay monthly subscription charges, based on the plan they choose.

Reliance JioFiber to offer free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video subscription with select plans

Also Read

Reliance JioFiber to offer free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video subscription with select plans

The free trial comes at a time when rival OTT platforms are doubling down on offers to pull more customers to their platform. Until earlier this year, many subscription plans from Airtel used to offer free membership to Netflix. However, that’s not the case anymore. Most telecom players have now resorted to offering free annual membership to Amazon Prime Video and Zee5. Compared to Prime Video, Hotstar, and Zee5, Netflix plans cost more.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 22, 2020 8:47 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Netflix is free for 48 hours starting December 4
News
Netflix is free for 48 hours starting December 4
Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH fitness band with heart rate monitor launched

Wearables

Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH fitness band with heart rate monitor launched

Gionee F8 Neo budget smartphone launched in India for Rs 5,499

News

Gionee F8 Neo budget smartphone launched in India for Rs 5,499

Vivo V20 Pro 5G to launch by end of November, confirms CEO

News

Vivo V20 Pro 5G to launch by end of November, confirms CEO

Jio, Qualcomm join hands to reveal 5G plans for India

News

Jio, Qualcomm join hands to reveal 5G plans for India

Most Popular

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Netflix is free for 48 hours starting December 4

Gionee F8 Neo budget smartphone launched in India for Rs 5,499

Vivo V20 Pro 5G to launch by end of November, confirms CEO

Jio, Qualcomm join hands to reveal 5G plans for India

Apple releases iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1 with improvements

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Netflix is free for 48 hours starting December 4

News

Netflix is free for 48 hours starting December 4
Google brings dark mode to Assistant for smart displays

News

Google brings dark mode to Assistant for smart displays
Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app

News

Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app
Netflix 4K will only work on these Apple MacBook, iMac and Mac Pro versions

News

Netflix 4K will only work on these Apple MacBook, iMac and Mac Pro versions
Amazon brings Netflix to Echo Show devices later this year

Entertainment

Amazon brings Netflix to Echo Show devices later this year

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve First Impressions : बजट में प्रीमियम लुक और क्लासिक डिजाइन

Vivo X51 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलता है आकर्षक कैमरा फीचर

Vivo V20 Pro भारत में नवंबर के अंत तक होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी के CEO ने दी जानकारी

Amazon और Flipkart पर फेस्टिवल सेल के दौरान जमकर हुई खरीदारी, 1.5 करोड़ स्मार्टफोन बिके

Oppo A33 किफायती कीमत पर हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review
Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more
Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event

News

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event
Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

Reviews

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

News

Netflix is free for 48 hours starting December 4
News
Netflix is free for 48 hours starting December 4
Gionee F8 Neo budget smartphone launched in India for Rs 5,499

News

Gionee F8 Neo budget smartphone launched in India for Rs 5,499
Vivo V20 Pro 5G to launch by end of November, confirms CEO

News

Vivo V20 Pro 5G to launch by end of November, confirms CEO
Jio, Qualcomm join hands to reveal 5G plans for India

News

Jio, Qualcomm join hands to reveal 5G plans for India
Apple releases iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1 with improvements

News

Apple releases iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1 with improvements

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers