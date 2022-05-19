Netflix has introduced a new Kids Mystery Box feature for TVs globally “to provide a fun and safe space for kids to discover their next favorite series and films” including Boss Baby: Back In The Crib, Gabby’s Dollhouse, Back to the Outback, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous and so on. Additionally, on the occasion of Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), Netflix has announced to expand its language availability of Audio Descriptions (AD) and Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH). Also Read - Panchayat 2, RRR and more: Top films, series arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar this week

Netflix introduces Kids Mystery Box

To allow users to discover age-appropriate movies and shows easily, Netflix has rolled out a new Kids Mystery Box feature. To access this feature, all you need to do is follow these simple steps:

Log in to a kids profile Find the kids ‘Favorites Row’ at the top of the homepage. Hover over the sparkly ‘Mystery Box’ to discover a title that is ‘new for you’!



You will now be surprised with a new family-appropriate recommended movie or show. This feature will save the time that you spend scrolling and deciding what to watch.

Netflix expands language accessibility tools

Starting this month and into 2023, Netflix Audio Descriptions and Subtitles will be available in more than 20 more languages including Spanish, Portuguese, and French. As per the company statement, “By increasing our SDH and AD language availability to over 20 languages, we hope to give all of our members the ability to see their lives reflected on screen, no matter where you’re from, what language you speak, or what abilities you have.”

The streaming platform is further adding new badges for shows and films that have AD and SDH on Web and iOS so that this type of content is easier to spot. Netflix has also launched its first-ever collection called “Celebrating Disability with Dimension”. This collection includes more than 50 shows, films with characters and stories about people with disabilities.