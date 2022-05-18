comscore Netflix lays off 150 US-based employees due to slow revenue growth
  • Home
  • News
  • Netflix Lays Off 150 Employees Us Tudum Jobs Revenue Subscribers Streaming
News

Netflix sacks 150 employees and cutting dozens from its Tudum fansite

News

Netflix has confirmed that the layoffs have impacted US employees the most. The company has fired a few contractors as well.

Netflix

After witnessing a massive dip in subscribers and revenue for the first time in a decade, Netflix lays off 150 employees and several contractors. The company cited “slow revenue growth” for the layoffs, reported Variety. The company confirms that most employees affected by the layoffs are located in the US. Earlier this month, Netflix had cut almost 25 marketing roles that included employees from Tudum, the company’s fan-focused site, as well. Also Read - Netflix asks employees to quit if they do not like content on the platform

Netflix cuts 150 jobs due to revenue slump

As per the company’s email statement to its employees: Also Read - Netflix is working on a livestreaming feature, something that Disney Plus already has

As we explained on earnings, our slowing revenue growth means we are also having to slow our cost growth as a company. So sadly, we are letting around 150 employees go today, mostly US-based. These changes are primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially tough as none of us want to say goodbye to such great colleagues. We’re working hard to support them through this very difficult transition. A number of agency contractors have also been impacted by the news announced this morning. We are grateful for their contributions to Netflix. Also Read - Top May 2022 movie releases: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Morbius, The Kashmir Files and more

Netflix, Stranger Things

Stranger Things season 4 will drop on Netflix on May 27

The report further revealed that Netflix has axed a few animation projects that were in pipeline for a while. The projects included “Wings of Fire” from executive producer Ava DuVernay; “Antiracist Baby,” a series aimed at preschoolers; and “With Kind Regards From Kindergarten.”

For the unversed, Netflix has lost over 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 and is predicting a drop of almost 2 million more subscribers in the second quarter. The company has now planning to introduce a cheaper ad-supported tier, paid password sharing feature and livestreaming feature soon.

Netflix recently tweaked its cultural guidelines, where it added an Artistic Expression section that tells its employees to quit if they do not like the content on its platform.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2022 10:09 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 18, 2022 10:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Man asks Mahindra cars for 10k gets a witty reply from Anand Mahindra
automobile
Man asks Mahindra cars for 10k gets a witty reply from Anand Mahindra
Netflix lays off 150 employees due to "slower revenue growth"

News

Netflix lays off 150 employees due to "slower revenue growth"

Realme Narzo 50 series to debut in India today: How to watch it LIVE

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50 series to debut in India today: How to watch it LIVE

Vivo X80 flagship series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to launch today

Mobiles

Vivo X80 flagship series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to launch today

New TVS iQube long range electric scooter to launch today

automobile

New TVS iQube long range electric scooter to launch today

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Man asks Mahindra cars for Rs. 10k gets a witty reply from Anand Mahindra

WhatsApp New Feature Alert

Mayhem Studios announces new BGMI rival built in an Indian setup

Netflix lays off 150 employees due to "slower revenue growth"

Vivo X80 flagship series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to launch today

What to expect from iPhone 14 series speculated features and specs

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Pad का इंतजार जल्द होगा खत्म, बड़ी डिस्प्ले और पॉवरफुल प्रोसेसर के साथ लॉन्च होने की उम्मीद

बचकर रहें! आपका Facebook पासवर्ड और क्रिप्टो डेटा चुरा रहे हैं ये 7 ऐप्स, फौरन कर दें डिलीट

Twitter ‘blue tick’ केस: दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने पूर्व CBI चीफ पर लगाया 10 हजार का जुर्माना

सेफ्टी के मामले में जबरदस्त होगी 2022 Mahindra Scorpio, Global NCAP से हासिल करेगी 5 स्टार रेटिंग

Kia EV6: धूम मचा देगी किआ की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार, फुल चार्ज में चलेगी 528 किलोमीटर

Latest Videos

WhatsApp to introduce new rich preview feature for status updates

News

WhatsApp to introduce new rich preview feature for status updates
Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More

News

Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Review: To Buy or Not To Buy, Check out the Detailed Review Here

Reviews

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Review: To Buy or Not To Buy, Check out the Detailed Review Here
iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series

News

iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999