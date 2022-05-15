Not just ad-supported tier and paid password sharing feature, Netflix is looking at more changes that we might see in the near future. Netflix is working on a new livestreaming option for stand-up specials and other types of live content, reported Deadline. Netflix might utilise this feature to air reunions or live voting in competition shows. Also Read - Top May 2022 movie releases: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Morbius, The Kashmir Files and more

According to the report, Netflix is likely to use livestreaming if it plans to host its physical event Netflix Is A Joke again this year. Last time, this event features over 300 stand-up performances across Los Angeles including Dave Chappelle, Larry David and Pete Davidson. Livestreaming will help users see these performances as they happen.

Livestreaming will allow Netflix's unscripted shows and series to use technology and compete against linear networks ABC's American Idol and Dancing with the Stars which are now moving to Disney+.

Notably, the biggest Netflix competitor, Disney+ already uses livestreaming for certain events like the Academy Awards and IPL matches (on Disney+ Hotstar). Apple TV+ also offers this livestreaming format to its users. Netflix can use this format for unscripted shows like The Circle and Love Is Blind. However, it is not yet known if Netflix will use this format for sports.

As of now, the product is still under development and no timeline or release date has been known.

For the unversed, Netflix is desperate right now. It witnessed a major fall in the revenue and subscriber count for the first time in over a decade. While Disney+ managed to add 7.9 million subscribers in Q2 2022. To rise from the slump, Netflix is planning to introduce a paid password sharing feature and a cheaper ad-supported subscription plan by the end of this year.