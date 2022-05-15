comscore Netflix is working on a livestreaming capability for stand-up performances, voting and more
Netflix is working on a livestreaming feature, something that Disney Plus already has

Disney Plus already uses live streaming for Academy Awards, IPL matches and more. Netflix might bring this feature for unscripted or competitive shows in the future.

Image: Pexels

Image: Pexels

Not just ad-supported tier and paid password sharing feature, Netflix is looking at more changes that we might see in the near future. Netflix is working on a new livestreaming option for stand-up specials and other types of live content, reported Deadline. Netflix might utilise this feature to air reunions or live voting in competition shows. Also Read - Top May 2022 movie releases: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Morbius, The Kashmir Files and more

Netflix might roll out a livestreaming feature

According to the report, Netflix is likely to use livestreaming if it plans to host its physical event Netflix Is A Joke again this year. Last time, this event features over 300 stand-up performances across Los Angeles including Dave Chappelle, Larry David and Pete Davidson. Livestreaming will help users see these performances as they happen. Also Read - Disney Plus gains almost 8 million new subscribers globally as Netflix witnesses a slump

Livestreaming will allow Netflix’s unscripted shows and series to use technology and compete against linear networks ABC’s American Idol and Dancing with the Stars which are now moving to Disney+. Also Read - Netflix will launch its ad-supported tier by the end of 2022: Report

Notably, the biggest Netflix competitor, Disney+ already uses livestreaming for certain events like the Academy Awards and IPL matches (on Disney+ Hotstar). Apple TV+ also offers this livestreaming format to its users. Netflix can use this format for unscripted shows like The Circle and Love Is Blind. However, it is not yet known if Netflix will use this format for sports.

The move opens up the potential to order a whole new raft of unscripted series to use the technology, bringing it in to line with the linear networks, which often air live specials for big competition series such as ABC’s American Idol and Dancing with the Stars, which is moving to Disney+.

As of now, the product is still under development and no timeline or release date has been known.

For the unversed, Netflix is desperate right now. It witnessed a major fall in the revenue and subscriber count for the first time in over a decade. While Disney+ managed to add 7.9 million subscribers in Q2 2022. To rise from the slump, Netflix is planning to introduce a paid password sharing feature and a cheaper ad-supported subscription plan by the end of this year.

  • Published Date: May 15, 2022 9:37 AM IST

News
Netflix is exploring the livestreaming option for stand-up specials and more
Reviews

A Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 Review: An excellent pick

Wearables

Google Pixel Watch might come with an older Exynos chipset

News

From in-person attendance to iOS 16, here all you can expect from Apple WWDC 2022

Photo Gallery

Top upcoming SUVs in the Indian market

