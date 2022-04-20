comscore Netflix loses over 2,00,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop
  • Home
  • News
  • Netflix Loses 200000 Subscribers Blames Password Sharing Russia Ukraine For Revenue Drop
News

Netflix loses over 200,000 subscribers: Blames password sharing, Russia-Ukraine war and more

News

Netflix has acknowledged that it is facing stiff competitions from players like Disney+, Prime Video and more in the market which is partially the reason why its subscribers count dropped drastically.

Netflix

Image: Pixabay

It has not been a good year for Netflix, at least not until now. The US-based content streaming platform has announced that it has lost over 2,00,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 and is predicting a drop of almost 2 million more subscribers in the second quarter. Notably, the company had reported a major boost at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Top Sci-Fi shows to watch on Netflix: Dark, Travelers, Lost In Space and more

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix wrote, “Our revenue growth has slowed considerably. Covid clouded the picture by significantly increasing our growth in 2020, leading us to believe that most of our slowing growth in 2021 was due to the Covid pull forward.” Also Read - Shows to binge-watch over this weekend: Stranger Things, Mai, WandaVision and more

Netflix, OTT

Image: Netflix

Netflix subscribers count plunges: Factors that steered this drop

Netflix pointed out four factors that have affected the growth trajectory of the platform. Netflix reveals that people have realised that streaming is the future, especially in the last three years which has led to the entry of several new players and strong competition from Disney+, Prime Video and more in the market. The company also suggested that it is unable to expand in some countries due to factors that aren’t in its control like smart TV adoption and data prices and the abundance of account sharing feature. Also Read - Netflix introduces a 'Two Thumbs Up' feature for users to improve recommendations

Netflix notes that there are more than 222 million paying households, but another 100 million-plus subscribers share those accounts. As per the official statement, “Account sharing as a percentage of our paying membership hasn’t changed much over the years, but, coupled with the first factor, means it’s harder to grow membership in many markets – an issue that was obscured by our COVID growth.”

Lastly, Netflix suggests that macro factors like “sluggish economic growth, increasing inflation, geopolitical events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and some continued disruption from COVID are likely having an impact as well”.

Netflix is optimistic: Efforts to turn things around

According to Netflix, it will now focus more on “the quality of our programming and recommendations”, something that the consumers like about the platform. The streaming platform is “doubling down on the story development and creative excellence”. The major shows and series that became big in the first quarter of 2022 include Bridgerton Season 2, Inventing Anna, Tinder Swindler, The Adam Project, Red Notice and Don’t Look Up.

For the unversed, Netflix has recently introduced the “double thumbs up” feature for its users globally to improve the recommendations section on the platform. Netflix says that it will continue to improve our personalized recommendations and overall experience.

Netflix is also testing a “paid sharing” feature for some users in America. As per the official statement, “Early last year, we started testing different approaches to monetize sharing and, in March, introduced two new paid sharing features, where current members have the choice to pay for additional households, in three markets in Latin America. There’s a broad range of engagement when it comes to sharing households from high to occasional viewing. So while we won’t be able to monetize all of it right now, we believe it’s a large short- to mid-term opportunity.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 20, 2022 11:05 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 20, 2022 11:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto G52 to debut in India on April 25: Check details
Mobiles
Motorola Moto G52 to debut in India on April 25: Check details
Samsung led the Q1 global smartphone market, Apple maintains second spot

News

Samsung led the Q1 global smartphone market, Apple maintains second spot

Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop

News

Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop

AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors launched for business laptops

News

AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors launched for business laptops

Krafton bans over 40,000 BGMI accounts for cheating

Gaming

Krafton bans over 40,000 BGMI accounts for cheating

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung led the Q1 global smartphone market, Apple maintains second spot

Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop

AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors launched for business laptops

Krafton bans over 40,000 BGMI accounts for cheating

How to tag a product on Instagram

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop

News

Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop
Netflix rolls out 'Two Thumbs Up' feature: How it works

Apps

Netflix rolls out 'Two Thumbs Up' feature: How it works
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG match today at 7.30 pm: When, where to watch it

How To

IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG match today at 7.30 pm: When, where to watch it
PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Features

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other
Netflix acquires Boss Fight Entertainment, its third game studio acquisition in the last six months

Gaming

Netflix acquires Boss Fight Entertainment, its third game studio acquisition in the last six months

हिंदी समाचार

बिग बॉस फेम उर्फी जावेद ने खरीदी Jeep Compass SUV, जानिए इसमें क्या है खास

सेल्फी के लिए मस्त होगी iPhone 14 Series, फ्रंट कैमरा में मिलेंगे दो धमाकेदार फीचर!

Instagram पर हुआ बड़ा बदलाव, अब नहीं दिखेगा ‘Recent’ टैब

Ferrari 296 GTS से उठा पर्दा, मिलेगी 330kph की टॉप स्पीड

नेटफ्लिक्स को बड़ा नुकसान, 20 लाख यूजर्स हो सकते हैं कम

Latest Videos

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details
Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Features

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List
Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Samsung led the Q1 global smartphone market, Apple maintains second spot
News
Samsung led the Q1 global smartphone market, Apple maintains second spot
Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop

News

Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop
AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors launched for business laptops

News

AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors launched for business laptops
Krafton bans over 40,000 BGMI accounts for cheating

Gaming

Krafton bans over 40,000 BGMI accounts for cheating
How to tag a product on Instagram

How To

How to tag a product on Instagram

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers