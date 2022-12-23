Netflix has announced that it is partnering with Nike Training Club. The content streaming service will release Nike workout videos for all Netflix subscribers (both Android and iOS) on December 30. These videos will guide users through their wellness strategies and workout programs. Also Read - Netflix will no longer allow you to share passwords for free: All you need to know

Netflix to release Nike Training Club workout videos for all subscribers

Netflix confirms that these videos will be available in several languages and will be released in two batches. Below listed are the episodes (30 hours of total content) that will be released on Netflix.

Kickstart Fitness with the Basics (13 episodes) Two Weeks to a Stronger Core (7 episodes) Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga (6 episodes) HIT & Strength with Tara (14 episodes) Feel-Good Fitness (6 episodes)

To watch these videos, all you need to do is search for "Nike" from the home screen and you are good to go. Prior to this, the Nike Training Club videos were just available on the smartphone. It was with the help of HDMI cable or AirPlay or a Chromecast, that one could stream these videos on TV.

For the unversed, the Nike Training Club app, led by Nike’s certified trainers, offers “a range of options for people of all fitness levels, including strength training, yoga and high-intensity workouts.” It was launched in 2009 and started supporting Apple Watch back in 2018. It asks users for their fitness goals and offers them customised workout videos, tips, and motivation to achieve them. The app also added workouts for people with disabilities earlier this year.

As per the Netflix blogpost, “It’s not always easy to motivate yourself to exercise, but the option to feel the burn and then directly transition into one of your favorite shows does have a certain appeal. And now, that’s exactly what you can do: Just before the new year, Netflix members will be able to stream fitness content from Nike Training Club for the first time ever.”