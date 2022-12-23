comscore Netflix partners with Nike Training Club to bring 30 hours of fitness videos for all
  • Home
  • News
  • Netflix Nike Training Club Ott Stream Workout Videos Subscribe Fitness December
News

Netflix teams up with Nike Training Club to stream workout videos on the platform

News

To watch these videos, all you need to do is search for "Nike" from the home screen and you are good to go.

Highlights

  • The Nike Training Club app, led by Nike’s certified trainers, offers a range of options for people of all fitness levels.
  • Netflix confirms that these videos will be available in several languages and will be released in two batches.
  • Set to release on December 30, it will be 30 hours of content overall.
Untitled design - 2022-12-23T135341.939

Netflix has announced that it is partnering with Nike Training Club. The content streaming service will release Nike workout videos for all Netflix subscribers (both Android and iOS) on December 30. These videos will guide users through their wellness strategies and workout programs. Also Read - Netflix will no longer allow you to share passwords for free: All you need to know

Netflix to release Nike Training Club workout videos for all subscribers

Netflix confirms that these videos will be available in several languages and will be released in two batches. Below listed are the episodes (30 hours of total content) that will be released on Netflix. Also Read - Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video password sharing may soon be illegal in THIS country

  1. Kickstart Fitness with the Basics (13 episodes)
  2. Two Weeks to a Stronger Core (7 episodes)
  3. Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga (6 episodes)
  4. HIT & Strength with Tara (14 episodes)
  5. Feel-Good Fitness (6 episodes)

To watch these videos, all you need to do is search for “Nike” from the home screen and you are good to go. Prior to this, the Nike Training Club videos were just available on the smartphone. It was with the help of HDMI cable or AirPlay or a Chromecast, that one could stream these videos on TV. Also Read - Netflix: How to watch Christmas movies

netflix, nike training club

Netflix will release 30 hours of Nike Training Club workout videos.

For the unversed, the Nike Training Club app, led by Nike’s certified trainers, offers “a range of options for people of all fitness levels, including strength training, yoga and high-intensity workouts.” It was launched in 2009 and started supporting Apple Watch back in 2018. It asks users for their fitness goals and offers them customised workout videos, tips, and motivation to achieve them. The app also added workouts for people with disabilities earlier this year.

As per the Netflix blogpost, “It’s not always easy to motivate yourself to exercise, but the option to feel the burn and then directly transition into one of your favorite shows does have a certain appeal. And now, that’s exactly what you can do: Just before the new year, Netflix members will be able to stream fitness content from Nike Training Club for the first time ever.”

  • Published Date: December 23, 2022 2:45 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Airtel s 5G Plus network arrives in Pune: Check details
Telecom
Airtel s 5G Plus network arrives in Pune: Check details
PhonePe officially separates from Flipkart

News

PhonePe officially separates from Flipkart

Twitter starts rolling out View Count feature: All you know about it

Apps

Twitter starts rolling out View Count feature: All you know about it

Apple iPhone 14 Pro available at Rs 1,01,505 on Flipkart after Rs 28,395 discount: Check all offers here

News

Apple iPhone 14 Pro available at Rs 1,01,505 on Flipkart after Rs 28,395 discount: Check all offers here

Samsung Galaxy A7x is probably getting discontinued

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A7x is probably getting discontinued

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Netflix partners with Nike Training Club to bring fitness videos for all subscribers

Airtel s 5G Plus network arrives in Pune: Check details

OnePlus 11 showed off by company ahead of February launch

PhonePe officially separates from Flipkart

Twitter starts rolling out View Count feature: All you know about it

WhatsApp releases 2022 recap video, here are top 5 features we liked

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?